WENHAM — Gordon College honored both its classes of 2020 and 2021 on Saturday in two separate ceremonies.
In the morning, the private, liberal arts Christian school's undergraduate class of 2020 and graduate classes of 2020 and 2021 gathered on the quad to receive their degrees. Later that afternoon, faculty and staff convened again to honor the undergraduate class of 2021. Both ceremonies were livestreamed, as graduates could only bring a limited number of guests.
Outgoing President D. Michael Lindsay presided over both ceremonies for the last time in his 10-year tenure.
GORDON COLLEGE COMMENCEMENT
128th commencement for the class of 2020, and graduate commencement for the class of 2021
Number of graduates: 349 undergraduate degrees in the arts and sciences and 110 master’s degrees in education, music education, leadership and financial analysis for the classes of 2020; 119 master’s degrees in education, music education, leadership and financial analysis for the class of 2021
Class of 2020 Collegian of the Year: Esther Neema Kamau of Nairobi, Kenya, a finance major.
129th commencement for the class of 2021
Number of graduates: 347 undergraduate degrees in the arts and sciences.
2021 Collegian of the Year: Salome Palmer, Pike Honors Program Scholar (biblical studies, music and comparative literature) of Mason, Ohio.
2021 Honorary Doctorates: Chair of the Board of Trustees Herman J. Smith Jr., Doctor of Divinity; former President of the New England Commission of Higher Education Barbara Brittingham, Doctor of Public Service; President of the Association of Christian Schools International Larry Taylor, Doctor of Humane Letters; longtime friend of the college Sherry Tupper, Doctor of Humanities.
2021 Commencement Speaker: Outgoing President D. Michael Lindsay
2021 Senior Distinguished Faculty award: Sarita Kwok of Brookline, Adams Endowed Chair in Music
2021 Junior Distinguished Faculty award: Amy Brown Hughes of Salem, assistant professor of theology
2021 Emeritus Status recognition: Ted Hildebrandt of Rowley, former professor of biblical studies; Elaine Phillips of Gloucester, former Harold John Ockenga Professor of Biblical and Theological Studies
On Sunday, a ceremony took place in Georgia to confer 11 degrees to members of the 2021 Atlanta-based cohort of Gordon’s Master of Arts in Leadership program.
