BEVERLY — Authorities are seeking information about a series of fires in the Centerville neighborhood of Beverly that appear to have been intentionally set.
Those who can provide details that help to solve the case could receive a reward of up to $5,000.
First, a shed on Middlebury Lane was set on fire around 4:40 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the State Fire Marshal's office. Later that morning, several neighbors in the area discovered burn patterns on asphalt.
The Beverly police and fire departments, along with the State Fire Marshal's office, are jointly investigating the arson fires.
Anyone with information as to who set the fires should call the Beverly Police Department at 978-921-6046 ext. 9, the Beverly Fire Department at 978-922-2424, or the statewide Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. All calls are confidential.
The hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve a case. The Arson Watch Reward Program is funded by the state's property and casualty insurance underwriting companies.