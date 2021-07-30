Settlement returns historic Putnam Homestead to descendants 

DANVERS — A judge has signed off on a settlement that will put the historic General Israel Putnam Home on Maple Street in Danvers back under the control of his descendants.
The settlement, approved Thursday by a Salem Superior Court judge, calls for the financially-strapped Danvers Historical Society to transfer the property back to the General Israel Putnam Homestead Trust, a non-profit set up by descendants of Gen. Putnam, in exchange for $225,000.
The agreement caps four years of litigation over the fate of the 17th century home, built in what was then known as Salem Village, and more than a decade of dispute over how the Danvers Historical Society was managing the property, which is in need of substantial repair.
In 2017, not long after learning that the Historical Society's board had voted to sell the property and that a potential buyer had set up a corporation that would have converted at least part of the structure into a "sober living" home, members of the Putnam and Emerson family went to court asking a judge to return the house to them, saying that the Historical Society had failed to live up to its promise to maintain the property.
But relations had already grown strained in the years since Putnam's descendants had transferred the property, along with $100,000 to establish an endowment to maintain it, to the Historical Society in 1991.
By 2011, the Putnam descendants had contributed another $165,000 toward maintenance and repairs to the building.
In 2016, the Historical Society asked the descendants for another $100,000 to remediate a mold issue in the house.
The settlement has also received approval from the attorney general's public charities division.
The surviving trustees of the Putnam Homestead Trust are Galo Putnam Emerson Jr., Robert Lewis Emerson and Edward E. Emerson.
The home was built in 1648 by Lt. Thomas Putnam.
More than a century later, Israel Putnam became a leading figure in the Revolutionary War, and the quote, "Don't fire until you see the whites of their eyes," during the Battle of Bunker Hill, is widely attributed to him. Another notable member of the family was Robert Winthrop Putnam, a hero of the Civil War who died at the age of 16.
The home is on the National Register of Historic Places.
