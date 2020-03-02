PEABODY — A Level 2 sex offender from Haverhill was arrested Saturday morning at the Northshore Mall, where he'd gone to meet someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Marc R. Reeves, 48, of 165 Webster St., Haverhill, is facing charges that include child enticement and 10 counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in the Ipswich session at Newburyport District Court.
Bail was set at $20,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with children under 16.
In his report, Ipswich police Detective Peter Dziadose said he received information through the Massachusetts Internet Crimes Against Children center about an undercover investigator who was posing as a 14-year-old girl on a site called "Chat Avenue" on Feb. 9. The investigator received a message from someone asking "hi, wanna chat with a horny older guy?"
Over the next nine days, police were able to use information that the user was providing, including photos of his face on social media applications Snapchat and Kik, to identify him as Reeves.
Reeves, police said, has a conviction for possession of child pornography and was registered as a Level 2 offender, a category of sex offenders deemed by a hearing officer to pose a moderate risk of re-offending.
Police also said Reeves had a Snapchat account with a username that referred to the Hells Angels. In unsolicited photos he allegedly sent to the "girl," he was wearing sweatshirts referring to local chapters. He also allegedly sent a photo of his motorcycle, which had a Hells Angels sticker as well as white supremacist images and slogans, including the "SS" lightning bolts.
The messages and images allegedly sent by Reeves were explicit and discussed various sexual acts he intended to perform when they met, according to a police report. They also instructed "her" to delete messages.
After initially asking that they meet late at night, Reeves, police say, made a plan to meet at the Northshore Mall, where he would pick her up in his Mercedes and take her to his Haverhill home for sex.
Police say he sent updates as he drove and gave instructions "to be outside where I can see you."
Police arrested Reeves in the mall parking lot and seized his phone, as well as two "nip" bottles of Jagermeister liquor.
Taking part in the investigation, besides Dziadose and the Ipswich police were detectives from the Peabody, Newbury and Boxford police departments.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 27.
