Sex offender facing new charge

PEABODY — A Level 3 sex offender who was accused of peering into residence hall windows at Endicott College in 2018 has been arrested again.
Tyler Jacquard, 34, of 11 Beacon Place, Melrose, has a history of arrests and complaints alleging that he was exposing himself or masturbating near college campuses. Now, he is being held on $50,000 bail, charged with open and gross lewdness and indecent exposure at Lynnfield's MarketStreet shopping center last Sunday afternoon.
A woman who pulled up next to Jacquard's white Toyota Corolla, parked near Club Pilates, saw him fondling himself as he appeared to stare at a group of girls she estimates were around 13 years old, prosecutor Kathryn Welch told a judge Friday.
After seeing him expose his penis, she got out and yelled at him to leave, then called police.
The woman also took video of Jacquard sitting in the car and then driving away, which she later shared on her Facebook page — along with details of his history.
Using the license plate number the woman had captured, police identified Jacquard as a suspect. The woman then identified him through a Registry of Motor Vehicles photo.
When police arrested him on a warrant Friday morning, Jacquard was sitting in his car in the parking lot of a Walmart in North Reading. Welch said there was a roll of paper towels and a can of cooking spray on the seat next to him.
Jacquard's history includes prior convictions for open and gross and lewd behavior in Somerville and Boston. In 2016, he was found in a parked car outside a Boston University dormitory. At the time he was on probation for similar conduct in Somerville in 2014.
But his history also includes arrests near other college campuses that did not result in convictions for various reasons.
In 2018, Jacquard was charged after police suspected he was the person who had been peering through windows and then entering a student's dorm room at Endicott College in Beverly. But prosecutors were forced to drop the case after it became apparent that campus police had not properly identified him.
He had previously been found not guilty of a disorderly conduct charge after similar behavior on the campus of Wellesley College in 2017.
He was also charged last year by Melrose police after allegedly peering into a woman's apartment.
Welch urged Peabody District Court Judge William Martin to consider Jacquard's history and a record of court defaults in setting bail.
Kristen Graves, an attorney representing Jacquard on Friday, said her client could afford no more than $2,000 cash bail, and said he would agree to wear a GPS bracelet if released.
Graces said Jacquard has been working full time for the past year at a Home Depot in Somerville — a job that does not appear on his entry with the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry — and asked that he be allowed to continue working.
Graves said that a few days ago, his store managers spoke to Jacquard about his history but did not take any action, which, she suggested, means he could return to work there.
Martin asked whether Jacquard might be at risk of contracting COVID-19.
That's when Jacquard, who was taking part in the arraignment by phone from the Lynnfield police station, spoke up.
"I live with my mother and she's elderly and she has to stay away from the virus as much as possible," Jacquard said, though he then added, "I live upstairs from her and we don't come in direct contact."
Publicly-available records show that Jacquard's mother is 62.
Graves told the judge his mother is also scheduled for surgery and suggested any time in jail for Jacquard could put his mother at risk.
Welch, the prosecutor, then spoke up. "As of this morning, there are zero cases of COVID-19 at the jail," she told Martin.
In addition to setting the $50,000 bail requested by Welch, Martin ordered that Jacquard have no contact with the woman who reported him to the police, that he stay away from the MarketStreet complex and that he wear a GPS device if released.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for July 15.
