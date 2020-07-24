Sex offender sent for evaluation as judge mulls probation violation penalty

DANVERS — A man who spent 7 1/2 years in prison for possessing child pornography and a year in jail for sexually abusing a teenage girl before that will undergo an evaluation before a judge decides whether to return him to prison for a mandatory minimum 10 years for violating his probation.
Daniel Goichman, 57, a Level 3 sex offender, is facing charges that he violated his probation in that child pornography case in several ways, including failing to charge his GPS monitor and spending six hours at the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers in December 2018 and January 2019 — just months after being released from custody.
Probation officials also revealed in court Thursday that a search of the phone Goichman was holding when he was arrested turned up photos of underage girls and nude "selfies" of Goichman and his genitals. Investigators also found email addresses and passwords for online accounts.
At the time of his arrest last year, Goichman was in the middle of a "chat" on the Kik app with someone who appeared to be a teenager, a probation officer said.
Goichman admitted to not charging his GPS bracelet, putting him "off the grid" for a couple of days in 2019, and to using the internet in violation of his probation terms, but disputed that he knowingly went to an area where children are known to gather.
"I wasn't near any kids," Goichman protested during the hearing Thursday in Salem Superior Court.
"Actually, he said, 'where children congregate,'" Judge Thomas Drechsler told him.
"I disagree with that, sir," Goichman responded.
But after learning that he would have to impose a 10-year prison term because of mandatory minimums on the charges for which Goichman is on probation, Drechsler said he needs more information about the defendant and ordered that he be sent to the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater for a 40-day evaluation.
"I am troubled by Mr. Goichman's behavior, both the behavior that led to these convictions along with the behavior that led to this probation violation," said Drechsler. "I have to consider public safety. However, at this point, he's done 7 1/2 years on the case."
Although there is a mandatory minimum sentence, the judge still has the option of putting Goichman back on probation with stepped-up supervision.
Goichman has already spent a year and a half in custody since his arrest on the probation violation warrant.
A status hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.
