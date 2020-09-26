For Gloucester resident Sharron Cohen, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the identity of a woman who changed the course of history forever.
“She embodied integrity,” Cohen wrote on her Facebook page, just days after Ginsburg’s death was announced by the Supreme Court. “She refused to be her generation’s definition of a ‘lady,’ all while acting like a lady, and in so doing, she changed the definition of the word.”
The year was 1973 and 23-year-old Air Force lieutenant Cohen — then Frontiero — was suing the U.S. Secretary of Defense in federal district court after she was denied spousal benefits for her husband Joseph.
She had applied for something married men in the Air Force automatically received — an increased housing allowance and medical benefits, the Southern Poverty Law Center wrote about the case on its website.
Cohen was denied the benefits by Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, on the basis that she needed to prove that Joseph depended on her for half of his living expenses. That led Ginsburg — then a founder of ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project division — to argue before the Supreme Court on Frontiero's behalf.
In 1973, according to SPLC, the U.S Supreme Court ruled in Frontiero v. Richardson that the Air Force regulation was discriminatory and violated the 5th Amendment's guarantee of due process under the law.
This was not only the first successful sex discrimination case filed against the federal government, but also the first sex discrimination lawsuit that Ginsburg would argue before the Supreme Court. It would not be her last.
Ginsburg would appear five more times before the Supreme Court as an attorney. Then, in 1993, she was appointed as U.S. Supreme Court justice, a title she held until her death 27 years later.
With the news that Justice Ginsburg, 87, died on Sept. 18 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, Cohen is one of many who have taken the interim to reflect on the jurist’s life.
“She took responsibility for her words, actions, and opinions,” Cohen stated. “She got up in the morning and went forward relentlessly, even when ill and (one can only assume) in significant pain, and still managed to speak in complete, coherent sentences.”
Cohen met Ginsburg 25 years after the jurist took her case to court, and described her as "magnetically charismatic."
"I was aware of being in the room of someone whose mind was greater than I could comprehend," she explained. "Her mind created an incredible stillness in the room which is very hard to describe."
In addition to her success in fighting for human rights, Ginsburg became a pop culture icon — referred to by many millennials as “the Notorious RBG.”
In an University at Buffalo commencement speech, Ginsburg noted that “if I am notorious, it is because for the first time in history it became possible to urge before courts successfully to regard women as persons equal in stature to men.”
"I can see why young women would gravitate to her," Cohen said, explaining how Ginsburg embodied both incredible intellect and morals.
"She would run, open a door, and hold it for others," she noted.
Over the past week, Cohen has been joined by thousands across the nation in recognizing just how much of an influence Ginsburg had in and out of the courtroom.
In the Supreme Court's official release announcing Ginsburg's death, colleagues referred her as a "hero," a "leading figure in the history of the court," "woman of valour," and "a tireless and resolute champion of justice."
"Through her loss of her wonderful husband, Marty, and her countless health challenges, she was a picture of grace and courage," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a statement. "Not once did the pace and quality of her work suffer even as she was obviously suffering grievously. Nor did her demeanor toward her colleagues diminish."
Ginsburg continued to make history even after her death, as she is the first woman and first Jewish person to lay in state at the U.S. Capitol.
“May we all be the kind of ladies Ruth Bader Ginsburg showed us how to be,” Cohen said.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
||||