SALEM — Northeast Animal Shelter hopes folks flock to adopt their latest pets.
The shelter this week announced that it’s caring for four parakeets in need of homes. Northeast says it’s the first time they have offered a species other than a dog or cat up for adoption.
The first pair of birds, Tiki and Mango, were posted for adoption on Wednesday. The second, Buddy and Petie, arrived on Thursday.
Tiki and Mango came to Northeast through the shelter’s community outreach program.
“We created a process through our community outreach efforts to try to help people who are need of assistance through temporary foster care,” said Mike Keiley, Northeast’s interim executive director.
Salem police Animal Control Officer Don Famico and North Shore Elder Services helped connect Northeast with the birds’ owner, who was being hospitalized and needed a temporary foster home for the parakeets. When it became clear that Tiki and Mango would need a new permanent home, Northeast took them in.
Keiley isn’t sure if Tiki and Mango are siblings, but they’ve been together for some time. The shelter hopes to keep them together — Keiley said parakeets are social birds that tend to fare better in pairs or groups.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, “we want to make sure that love connection continues,” Keiley said.
Parakeets are relatively easy to care for and can live for more than a decade. Keiley isn’t sure how old Tiki and Mango are, but they’re believed to be in the middle age range. There are no prerequisites for adoption, and the shelter will guide new owners through proper daily care and nutrition for the birds.
Because their previous owner enjoyed the birds’ company while they were inside their cage, Keiley said it might take some time for their future family to coach them to be handled. Tiki and Mango will just need consistent positive reinforcement.
“Just like any relationship, it takes time to build that level of trust,” Keiley said.
In the past, animals other than dogs or cats that came to Northeast were transferred to other organizations, usually the MSPCA-Angell facility at Nevins Farm in Methuen. Now that Northeast and MSPCA-Angell are affiliated — MSPCA-Angell took over Northeast’s operations last month — there’s more flexibility to keep other types of animals in Northeast’s care.
“It’s kind of a new chapter in a lot of ways and hopefully shows we’re looking to help as many animals as we can through the outreach program,” Keiley said.
Especially during the pandemic, the shelter has strived to provide support that would keep as many families — including their pets — together as possible.
“If there’s another species that needs help and Northeast can provide that we’ll certainly be available to anything,” Keiley said.
That flexibility was tested on Thursday, when a second pair of parakeets in need of a home were dropped off at Northeast.
The newest pair, Buddy and Petie, are 5 years old. Their previous owner, who had to surrender them due to health issues, would often take them on family vacations.
“This is a really treasured pair of parakeets,” Keiley said, adding that Buddy and Petie are likely comfortable perching on their next owner’s fingers or sitting on shoulders.
For now, both sets of parakeets are in cages in the shelter’s lobby, close enough so they can watch the Highland Avenue traffic out the window.
Buddy and Petie’s arrival also meant the shelter had to scramble a bit to get food and other supplies.
“We’re adapting on the fly here,” he said.
Those interested in adopting either Tiki and Mango or Buddy and Petie should email adoptions@neas.org with the subject line “parakeets.”
