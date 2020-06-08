Shoppers left in the dark about coronavirus clusters

BOSTON - When a Danvers grocery store temporarily shut down after some employees tested positive for COVID-19, many shoppers learned about the closure from the store's website and Facebook page.
Town officials didn't disclose the outbreak at McKinnon's Market, which came after a busy Memorial Day weekend, for several days. Even then, they released few details.
A statement on the Danvers Board of Health's website said officials couldn't confirm "specific cases of COVID-19 due to privacy concerns."
Cities and towns are not required to disclose information about virus clusters. Neither the state's emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic nor reopening plans require health officials to notify the public of outbreaks in supermarkets and other retail businesses, leaving it mostly to the stores to let people know.
State Rep. Ted Speliotis, D-Danvers, said consumers need better information about outbreaks and possible exposure to the virus.
"People need to know, so they can make informed choices," Speliotis said. "We need to know how these places are operating and whether they're doing everything they possibly can to protect both the employees and the customers. And the only way we can do that is to have as much information as possible."
State health officials release regular reports on COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, which have been hit hardest by the outbreak.
The state's plan for reopening businesses, which sets rules they must follow to operate safely, requires hair salons and other retailers with close interactions with the public to keep a log of customers for situations where an employee tests positive and health officials need to contact those who've been exposed. That rule doesn't apply to grocery stores.
Health officials say the guidelines only require them to notify people who've been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes, which often precludes casual interactions between shoppers and workers. And stores require customers and workers to wear masks or face coverings.
Businesses are required to have a plan for what they will do when a worker tests positive for COVID-19, but there are no public disclosure requirements.
Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen, agrees that public notice of local virus clusters needs to improve as the state begins allowing more businesses to reopen.
"As we continue to battle this virus, we need to know where the hot spots are," Campbell said. "And the public has a right to know where those hot spots are."
Grocery stores stayed open as "essential businesses" during the pandemic and that's put workers and customers at heightened risk of infection.
While the state has set safety rules -- such as requiring masks, frequent disinfection and limiting the number of shoppers -- there have been reports of grocery workers being killed by the virus, including an employee at the Market Basket in Salem.
Industry officials say businesses are following the rules, which require them to notify local health officials if any employees test positive for the virus.
Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said compiling lists of businesses that have closed because of outbreaks raises privacy issues for employees, and could unfairly damage the reputation of local retailers.
"Where do you start?" he said. "If you're doing it for grocery stores, why not restaurants or office buildings and other businesses that have consumer interactions?"
Hurst said businesses that have been closed for months are struggling to navigate myriad rules on social distancing, hygiene and capacity as they reopen.
"Many small businesses are at the end of their ropes, and it's going to be expensive for them to reopen," he said. "Let's not create more red tape for them."
Cheryl Sbarra, a senior attorney at the Massachusetts Association of Health Boards, said local health officials are trying to figure out a way to publicly disclose clusters of COVID-19 cases without violating individuals' privacy or federal health care laws.
"This is a very complicated issue, but one we need to resolve," she said. "It's another example of the struggle we face trying to balance individual rights against protecting public health during a pandemic."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
