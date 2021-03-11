BEVERLY — Shore Country Day School is not allowing students on its baseball and softball fields, an outdoor classroom or near a stream on its property until it can confirm that the area is safe from contamination from the nearby Varian site.
In a letter to families last Friday, Shore Board of Trustees president Rayna Lesser Hannaway said the school has temporarily closed the fields and outdoor classroom "where there was known to be evidence of contamination 20 years ago."
Shore Country Day School is among the many neighbors, including residents and businesses, who have expressed renewed concern about underground contamination that has been emanating for decades from the former Varian site at 150 Sohier Road. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection tested 47 homes in December in response to the concerns and said that toxic vapors are not getting into the homes.
But the agency has instructed Varian to conduct extensive new testing in the area to determine how far the underground "plume" of toxic chemicals has spread and whether chemical vapors are getting into buildings.
The new plan now also includes testing the indoor air quality of Shore Country Day School buildings and a stream that runs through school property where students have taken part in outdoor education classes. Recent tests of one section of the stream by a neighborhood group showed high levels of toxic chemicals, according to the group.
Shore Country Day School is a private school for around 400 students in pre-kindergarten through ninth grade from more than 40 communities. It's located at 545 Cabot St. on a 17-acre campus, downhill and across the railroad tracks from the former Varian site.
A new "fact sheet" on Shore issued by the DEP last week said an environmental investigation in the late 1990s found that several volatile organic chemicals associated with the Varian site were found in shallow groundwater beneath the school's northern fields and in a stream that flows beneath those fields. It also concluded that chemicals were "likely present" in deeper groundwater beneath the main campus and campus fields.
The DEP said a risk assessment conducted at the time indicated the stream was safe for children to play in, and there was no risk to children playing on the northern fields. But the agency said the stream now warrants additional investigation and an updated risk assessment "to ensure the safety of children who may play in it."
The DEP said in the fact sheet vapor intrusion into school buildings is "not a concern." But Jan Schlichtmann, an attorney who is assisting the Voices of Concern North Beverly neighborhood group, said Varian has agreed to test the indoor air of Shore's school buildings.
"The most important thing to do is to find out if there's any vapor intrusion into the buildings," Schlichtmann said. "It raises questions. We just don't know what has really happened over the last 20 years. We need to find out the facts so that people can make decisions based on facts and not just what people think or are afraid of."
The playing fields and outdoor classroom that have been temporarily closed are located behind the Longview Terrace neighborhood and separated from the main campus athletic fields. In the message to families, trustees said there is a "low probability that contaminates pass through the athletic field surface level to present a health risk to Shore's community."
The testing at the school is part of a larger plan to test at least 22 homes in the area, four businesses on Tozer Road, and two streams that run from the Varian property. The DEP has also asked Varian to investigate new ways of removing the contamination from the groundwater in the area, a process that has been going on since 1992. Varian has agreed to pay for a third-party consultant to help with those decisions.
Shore Country Day School signed an agreement not to sue Varian Medical Systems in 2003, according to deed records. The agreement said that Varian would voluntarily install monitoring wells and remediation systems to clean up the school property. The agreement also called for Shore to include vapor barriers and below-ground vent systems in the construction of any future buildings to limit the potential migration of vapors from the groundwater into the buildings.
A spokesman for Shore said that Head of School Clair Ward was not available for an interview because the school is on spring vacation. In a Feb. 4 weekly email update, Ward told parents that the board of trustees is aware of the situation and is "closely monitoring the safety of our children."
"For now, please be assured that outdoor play on our main campus is safe for the children," Ward wrote.
In a virtual meeting last month among neighbors, state and local officials, and Varian representatives, Ward called the stream a "pretty high impact area for exposure" and urged that it be tested "from a community confidence standpoint."
"I think about all the homes that are right along that stream," she said. "I can keep my children away while we get to the bottom of this, but it's harder for those residents."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
