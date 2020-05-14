Parents, YMCA staffers and even Chris Lovasco, the CEO of the YMCA of the North Shore, joined in a caravan of cars last week, during Teacher Appreciation Week, to say a big thanks to the staff working at the YMCA's emergency child care centers.
The YMCA of the North Shore is among 300 early child care providers in Massachusetts that were allowed to reopen their daycare programs for children of essential workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, after schools and daycares were originally ordered to close in mid-March. The Y is operating these centers at its Salem, Beverly, Haverhill and Plaistow, New Hampshire, locations.
~ John Castelluccio