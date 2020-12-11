BEVERLY — Beverly Main Streets on Friday announced the winners of its 2020 Sidewalk Poetry contest.
Nick DiSalvatore (“last rite”), Tobey Archibald (“Sidewalk Instead”), Dawn Paul (“I Fetch Water”) and Aly Pierce (“Analemma”) will each receive a stipend and see their poems embedded in sidewalk panels in downtown Cabot Street this spring.
In addition, four runners-up will have their poems promoted on social media and on a public display that will be installed once the state reaches Phase 4 of the governor's re-opening plan. They are Cathryn O’Hare (“November Poem”), Margaret Young (“Low Tide”), Cathleen Warren (“Morning, Prospect Hill”) and Stephanie Angelini (“Essex County”).
The contest solicited original poetry from Beverly residents or current college students in the city of any age. It was modeled after a similar contest by Cambridge Arts. The project is a partnership among Beverly Main Streets, the City of Beverly, Beverly Cultural Council and Mass Cultural Council.
Main Streets received 61 submissions. The selection panel included published poets, college professors and local college students.
Beverly Main Streets will post the first of the winning poems on social media on Monday.
— Cheryl Richardson