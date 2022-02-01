BEVERLY — Volunteers who help maintain the city’s open space trails say the signs that help hikers find their way keep disappearing, and they’re not sure why.
David Alden-St. Pierre, the chairman of the Beverly Open Space and Recreation Committee, estimated that dozens of trail markers have gone missing since last summer, leaving him confounded about the reason and worried about hikers who might get lost or injured.
“I don’t understand what the motivation is,” Alden-St. Pierre said. “It just creates a hazard.”
Alden-St. Pierre said the city put up more than 100 new trail markers in 2020 as part of an effort to improve its network of trails that also included new maps, signs and kiosks. The city has miles of recreation trails in such locations as Beverly Commons, Sally Milligan Park, Norwood Pond, JC Phillips Preserve, Green’s Hill and Bald Hill.
Trail markers are little plastic signs with numbers on them that coincide with maps showing the location of the various trail off-shoots. The signs are nailed to trees at various “intersections” in the wooded areas, Alden-St. Pierre said.
The markers not only prevent people from losing their way in the woods; they’re also a valuable resource for emergency service workers to find people who are lost or injured.
Alden-St. Pierre said hikers can call 911 and give the number of the nearest trail marker to help responders locate them. Rescue workers can ‘ping’ the person’s cell phone to pinpoint a location, but that can take more time, he said.
Alden-St. Pierre said he’s heard of some people getting lost since the trail markers started disappearing and worries there could be more serious incidents if somebody gets injured or has a medical issue.
“The best-case scenario with taking the trail signs is that it might just frustrate hikers or bikers or runners,” he said. “In the worst-case scenario it could delay help and cause serious harm.”
Most of the missing trail markers have come in Beverly Commons, a 126-acre conservation area that can be accessed from Greenwood Avenue in Beverly Farms. At one point half of the area’s 46 markers were missing, Alden-St. Pierre said.
Alden-St. Pierre said even when volunteers replaced the missing markers, those are sometimes taken too. He said he can’t fathom why somebody would steal one. The markers are generally placed about eight feet high on a tree, so it takes some effort to reach them.
“When people break bottles and leave trash, that’s just lazy,” he said. “But for people to actively have to reach up and take these things down just seems like malicious intent.”
Alden-St. Pierre said he felt it was important to inform people about the problem and to highlight the significant role that trail markers play.
“I’d love to let people know that these signs are really a benefit to public health, and by taking them down it’s putting people at risk,” he said.
