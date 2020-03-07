HAMILTON -- Anyone who happened to walk by the American Legion Post in Hamilton Saturday morning could hear the sounds of people singing "shower the people you love with love" emanating from the building on School Street.
In this case, the lyrics carried more meaning than anyone would have the right to expect.
About 25 former members of the Harmony signing group at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School gathered at the Legion hall to rehearse for an upcoming concert to benefit the Helene Pruszynski Scholarship Fund.
The group, which started in 1972, has staged concerts on and off over the years to raise money for the scholarship. But this year's event has taken on a deeper emotional resonance after the recent stunning news regarding the young woman whose memory the scholarship honors.
Pruszynski, who sang with Harmony as a student at a Hamilton-Wenham Regional student, was murdered in 1980 in Colorado while working as an intern at a Denver radio station. She was 21.
Her brutal killing, which included sexual assault, went unsolved for nearly 40 years until last December, when authorities arrested James Curtis Clanton in Florida after using a DNA data base to identify him as a suspect.
Clanton entered a guilty plea in a Colorado courtroom last month and is due to be sentenced to life in prison during a hearing on April 10.
The solving of the cold case was both gratifying and heartbreaking for members of Harmony, who refused to let their friend's case be forgotten. Four of them had traveled to Colorado on the 25th anniversary of the murder to meet with detectives working on the case, including re-tracing Pruszynski's path on the day she was murdered, right down to taking the same bus at the same time.
"We used music and our resilience to make sure that Helene is not forgotten," said Cici Hunt, Harmony's founding director, who led Saturday's rehearsal.
The key to solving the case was as random as the killing itself. Pruszynski did not know Clanton, who at the time of the murder was on parole after serving four years in prison for rape, and had been released to live in the suburban Denver home of a former counselor who offered to help him. Pruszynski was staying with her aunt in nearby Englewood while she worked at a local radio station.
Kimberly Obremski, whom group members crediting with leading the effort to keep the pressure on finding Pruszynski's killer, said the break in the case came in June when a woman from Atlanta decided to submit a sample of her DNA to the GEDmatch data base after hearing about it on a podcast called The Murder Squad.
The woman knew nothing about Pruszynski's murder, but her DNA happened to be a 100 percent match for the DNA that had been taken from the murder scene and preserved by Colorado detectives all these years.
Obremski said detectives tied the DNA to two brothers, one in Arizona and one in Florida, and surreptitiously took samples to check their DNA. The brother in Arizona was not a match. Clanton, whose DNA was lifted from a beer mug, was. It turned out he was a distant relative of the woman from Atlanta, who did not know him.
"We couldn't believe it," said Connie Richards, a Harmony alumnus and friend of Pruszynski. "It was like a miracle."
Obremski and Richards are among a group of Pruszynski's friends who plan to attend Clanton's sentencing hearing in Castle Rock, Colorado, on April 10 and deliver impact statements in the courtroom. Pruszynski's sister, Janet Johnson, and Obremski's brother, Jonathan Shailor, who attended the prom with Pruszynski, also plan to go.
Obremski described Pruszynski as the "loveliest, kindest, sweetest, smartest" person. "She was what every mother dreams of her daughter being," she said.
The concert, which will also include the current high school Harmony group members, is scheduled for Sunday, May 3, at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School. Tickets are free, but people are encouraged to donate to the Helene Pruszynski Scholarship Fund.
Obremski said this could be the final concert by former Harmony members, many of whom are in their 60s. Richards, who taught music in the Gloucester public schools for 30 years, said it's unusual for a group to remain together so long after leaving high school.
But this particular group had a compelling reason to stick together.
"We wanted to make sure Helene's life wasn't in vain," Richards said. "We've kept her in our hearts this whole time. It's really hard to express, but she never left us."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
