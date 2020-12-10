MANCHESTER — A Boston area woman's conviction for selling cocaine near a park was thrown out Thursday by the state's highest court on the grounds that jurors heard no evidence that a government entity owned the recreational area in Manchester where she was arrested.
In the case against Indiah Boger and in another case involving a Holyoke arrest, the Supreme Judicial Court concluded that the law that creates a harsher penalty for selling drugs near a school or public park applies only to parks that are owned and maintained by a government entity — and not Cathedral of the Pines, or Cathedral Pines, a recreational area mainly owned by the Manchester-Essex Conservation Trust.
Writing for the court, Chief Justice Kimberly Budd concluded that in the Boger case, since prosecutors did not "demonstrate that the area in question was either owned or maintained by a governmental entity, it failed to prove that the area in question is a 'public park' for the purposes of the statute."
"Although there was testimony that some of the land within the Cathedral of the Pines was owned by the towns of Manchester-by-the-Sea and Essex, no evidence was presented as to where the government-owned tracts were located," Budd wrote.
Prosecutors for the Essex District Attorney's office argued that "public" doesn't automatically mean "government owned."
The court concluded that would also establish a precedent that would disproportionately affect people living in urban areas.
"Interpreting the word 'public' when used as an adjective as government-owned or controlled is consistent with our use of the term 'public park' in other legal contexts," Budd wrote.
Budd noted that the Legislature has already acknowledged the unintended impact of earlier versions of the "school zone" laws on congested urban areas by reducing the distance requirements from 1,000 feet to 100 feet, and the time of day the law would apply. She wrote that including privately owned public spaces in the law "likely would lead to a similar unintended impact on those who live in urban areas."
The court upheld a conviction in a Holyoke case where a defendant argued that a run-down playground area could not be considered a public park. The court found that regardless of the area's condition, there was evidence that it was publicly owned.
But the court did not address another issue Boger's lawyers had raised — whether jurors could consider whether police intentionally chose the location of the undercover drug transaction to ensure that the defendant would receive a mandatory minimum two-year jail term.
Boger was one of three people who were arrested after responding to an ad a Manchester police detective placed on Craigslist in June 2016, looking to "ski" — a slang term for cocaine — in the recreational area.
Boger was convicted and sentenced to two years — the mandatory minimum for selling drugs near a park — and one day.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.