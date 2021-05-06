SALEM — If then-Gov. Deval Patrick hadn’t mentioned his brother-in-law’s case when asked about state Sex Offender Registry Board Chairwoman Saundra Edwards’ departure in 2014, her whistleblower lawsuit against him might not stand a chance, justices of the state’s highest court suggested Wednesday.
But in this case, “It’s not just a policy dispute,” Justice Scott Kafker told special assistant attorney general Terence McCourt, who had just argued that a governor has the right to replace an agency head over policy disagreements. “It’s a policy dispute that involves his brother-in-law,” said Kafker.
And that, he and other justices suggested, could lead a jury to reasonably conclude that Edwards’ removal was retaliation for her involvement in the Bernard Sigh case.
The Supreme Judicial Court is considering an appeal by lawyers for the state, who say what is left of the lawsuit Edwards filed in 2014, after Patrick forced her out, should be dismissed.
In a press conference days after Edwards’ departure, Patrick told the media that Edwards was fired. He said the “final straw” was her decision to get involved after a SORB hearing officer concluded that Patrick’s brother-in-law did not have to register as a sex offender for a spousal rape conviction in California in 1993.
Edwards, of Lawrence, sued Patrick and the state months after her ouster, alleging that Patrick defamed her in speaking to reporters, and that her filing was a violation of a state law that protects whistleblowers — those who are fired or face other job-related retaliation after reporting wrongdoing.
In 2017, the SJC dismissed the defamation claims against Patrick, leaving the whistleblower claim against the state. Last year, a Superior Court judge rejected the state’s request to dismiss what was left of the case, so the state appealed.
During Wednesday’s hearing at the SJC, McCourt initially tried to steer the discussion away from the former governor.
Justice Dahlia Wendlandt immediately pushed back, suggesting that if Patrick has the authority to employ and discharge an appointee at will, he is also in control of that employment.
“The governor didn’t even know her,” McCourt argued. He said she reported to an undersecretary of public safety, not the governor.
“He appointed her to the position,” said Wendlandt.
Kafker also pressed McCourt, saying if the governor — who “basically takes credit for getting rid of her” — isn’t responsible for firing her, who would be?
“Somebody’s responsible for her, right?” said Kafker.
McCourt argued that if it was the governor who removed Edwards, he would have been within his rights to do so because it came down to a policy dispute.
“It’s not a policy disagreement,” Wendlandt responded. “She says there was actually illegal conduct (by the hearing officer) and she ... was fired for it” after intervening and attempting to correct his understanding of the law.
McCourt argued that Patrick has testified that he did not know the full story of his brother-in-law’s matter until after the lawsuit was filed. He also said the governor had other reasons for removing Edwards.
“The hearing officer made a decision that spousal rape is not rape,” Justice David Lowy said. “That’s not policy. That’s wrong.”
McCourt responded by saying that Edwards’ intervention in the case amounted to her “doing her job.”
“That’s different than blowing a whistle,” McCourt argued.
He also suggested that Edwards could have filed under other employment laws or argued that the matter is one of public policy exceptions to the governor’s right to appoint and remove.
Edwards’ attorney, Gail McKenna, said the whistleblower law “is a public policy exception” to that right, just like anti-discrimination laws.
McKenna also suggested that McCourt had “failed to articulate in any sensible way” the state’s argument that the whistleblower law doesn’t apply to a governor.
McKenna said Edwards only stepped into the Bernard Sigh matter because she believed that the hearing officer’s ruling created a dangerous situation — and a potential precedent for attorneys to use in future cases.
The sex offender registry was located in Salem at the time Edwards was its chairwoman. It is now located in Billerica.
The court typically takes three to four months to rule.
