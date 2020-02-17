PEABODY — The state's highest court has said that police need a warrant to examine the contents of a cell phone.
But do the Supreme Judicial Court's decisions in two cases involving cell phones back in 2016 also apply to an earlier technology — a camera?
That's one of the questions the court is being asked to answer in the appeal of a Peabody man convicted of killing his girlfriend — a crime he documented in a series of grim snapshots that were found on his camera by police following his 2008 arrest.
The photos were graphic, a judge warned jurors during Ashley Fernandes' 2012 murder trial. Some showed Fernandes' hand around the throat of Jessica Herrera. Prosecutors believe they were taken after she had already died.
Prosecutor Kate MacDougall used the photos, found on a camera in Fernandes' Peabody apartment, to refute Fernandes' claim that he had killed Herrera, 25, in the heat of passion, during a struggle, and to show instead that the killing was done with extreme atrocity or cruelty. The prosecutor also argued to jurors that Fernandes killed Herrera, who was in the process of leaving Fernandes, to prevent her from testifying against him at an upcoming domestic abuse trial.
Now, a lawyer for Fernandes has made the use of those photos the central focus of his appeal.
During a hearing at the SJC on Friday, lawyer Leslie O'Brien argued they never should have been admitted as evidence because their discovery came as a result of what she says was an illegal search. Beyond that, she argued, they were too inflammatory and prejudicial and led the jury to become biased against Fernandes.
Among the questions before the court: Were state and Peabody police detectives required to obtain a search warrant in order to look at images on that camera, as they are with cell phones and computers — and did they have probable cause when they did obtain a warrant, a day later?
O'Brien argued they did not.
The warrant, she argued, was issued "without showing probable cause that the camera had any relationship to the crime that was under investigation."
Cameras, like cell phones, contain "extremely personal information," she suggested.
Investigators, O'Brien said, had already turned on and looked at images on the camera during their initial search of the apartment. "By the time of the second warrant the search had already taken place," O'Brien argued. "The camera was seized at the scene and police had already looked at the photographs. Then they realized, 'Oops, this looks like a mistake,'" and got the warrant.
Assistant district attorney Kenneth Steinfield disagreed, saying police did have probable cause both to seize the camera and to search it, something outlined in the state trooper's application for a search warrant.
Fernandes — who gave police consent to search his apartment, where Herrera's body was found, wrapped up — also gave voluntary statements that, Steinfield said, raised the potential for there to be relevant evidence on the camera.
His position seemed to have support from Justice Scott Kafker, who suggested that given the facts — a domestic relationship with prior allegations of abuse — a magistrate might have reason to believe the camera contained relevant information, such as images of the victim before the killing.
And Justice Elspeth Cypher pointed to the trooper's experience and knowledge of killers sometimes documenting their killings — something that Steinfield also pointed to as supporting the issuance of the warrant.
"It's not unusual for individuals involved in homicides to memorialize their victim's death," Steinfield said, whether it's to relieve guilt or as "trophies."
O'Brien had argued that "even if that happens in once in a thousand cases, and I think that's a stretch, that's not probable cause. It does nothing to remove the unlawful taint of the search of that camera."
She found some support from Chief Justice Ralph Gants.
"In 20 years, I've never seen that happen," Gants said in response to Steinfield's argument that killers do sometimes document their crimes.
But both Kafker and Cypher said they had seen it. "In my 20 years, I've seen it a number of times," said Kafker.
Gants then said that may be the case, "but part of the problem is (the trooper) has already seen what's on there. 'Not unusual' falls short of probable cause.'"
Gants suggested that if the standard for probable cause to search an electronic device is that something is "not unusual," then the court's prior ruling on access to cell phone photos "is gone."
Kafker took a different view. "Here we have a domestic relations case. We've got a defendant saying he's got a dead girlfriend in his apartment. That's got to change things too. He's keeping her there. He's saying, 'In two weeks I'm going to be on the news,' and he's got a camera in there. He's not behaving like your regular criminal here. He's done some strange things already."
The justices are also considering whether Fernandes, a citizen of India, was deprived of his right to speak to someone at the Indian consulate after his arrest and whether that affected his right to counsel of his own choice.
Decisions from the SJC can take at least three months.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis
