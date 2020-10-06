SJC reduces verdict in murder conviction of Salem man

SALEM — A Salem man's first-degree murder conviction was reduced to second-degree murder by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Tuesday, in a ruling that also redefines the element of "extreme atrocity or cruelty" for juries in future murder cases.
Peter Castillo, 32, is serving a prison term of life without parole in the 2012 shooting death of Iraq War veteran Stephen Perez, 22, of Revere during an altercation in Boston's Theater District.
Castillo shot Perez once in the back.
The reduction in the verdict to second-degree murder will allow Castillo to seek parole after serving 15 years.
In the 32-page decision, authored by Chief Justice Ralph Gants prior to his death and released Tuesday morning, the court concluded that going forward, prosecutors will have to prove more than just that a victim suffered consciously before dying, as Perez had.
Instead, juries in future murder cases will have to find that prosecutors proved three things: a defendant was "indifferent to or took pleasure in the suffering" of the victim, that the "method or means of killing was reasonably likely to substantially increase or prolong the (victim's) conscious suffering," and whether the means "were excessive and out of proportion to what would be needed to kill a person."
"The defendant's conduct – firing a single shot into the victim's back — was stupid, senseless, and cowardly," Gants wrote. "Indeed, where it tragically caused the death of a young man, it was atrocious and cruel. But 'extreme cruelty means that the defendant caused the person's death by a method that surpassed the cruelty inherent in any taking of human life,'" Gants, quoting an earlier court ruling, continued. "Nothing about the facts of this case suggests that the defendant's conduct met that standard."
However, under the law as it was understood at the time of trial, jurors were allowed to consider Perez's conscious suffering prior to his death in reaching a verdict of first-degree murder, the court acknowledged.
"Having now prospectively revised our common law and having now reviewed the entirety of the trial record, we conclude that a verdict of murder in the second degree, with its life sentence with the possibility of parole, is the more just verdict in this case," Gants wrote for the court.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||