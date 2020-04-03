SALEM — The Supreme Judicial Court on Friday ordered judges to consider the risks of jail inmates contracting coronavirus in making their bail decisions, and in allowing lawyers to re-argue bail in low-level drug cases and non-violent offenses.
But the court said it has no authority to order the release of people already serving sentences, instead urging the Parole Board to work with officials at the state prisons and county jails to expedite as many releases as possible.
The order came in response to an emergency petition filed by the Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, the state's public defender office and a group of defense attorneys. It sought the release of as many as half of the state's 16,500 jail and prison population based on age, underlying health conditions, inability to afford bail, and the amount of time remaining on their sentences.
In a 45-page ruling released Friday afternoon, the court acknowledged "that the situation is urgent and unprecedented, and that a reduction in the number of people who are held in custody is necessary."
But the court sided with arguments made on behalf of the attorney general's office and some county prosecutors, including Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, that the current process of making case-by-case decisions is the correct approach.
"We also agree with the attorney general and the district attorneys that the process of reduction requires individualized determinations, on an expedited basis, and, in order to achieve the fastest possible reduction, should focus first on those who are detained pretrial who have not been charged with committing violent crimes," the court said in its decision, written by Justice Frank Gaziano.
The list of violent crimes includes felonies such as murder, attempted murder and serious assault and battery cases; rape and a long list of other sex offenses; kidnapping, arson, armed robbery, witness intimidation, certain firearms charges, major drug trafficking, domestic violence and restraining order violations, and repeat drunken driving.
Expedited hearings
The decision acknowledged some concerns of prisoner advocates, who cited examples of being unable to reach courts or schedule hearings, as well as the volume of hearings and confusion among judges as to whether they have the authority to consider the coronavirus pandemic as a change of circumstance that allows them to change someone's bail.
The court ordered lower courts to schedule expedited hearings for detainees who qualify, and said those defendants should be presumed to be entitled to bail unless a prosecutor shows by a preponderance of evidence that someone's release would create a danger to the community, or that there is a "very high risk of flight."
"In making a determination whether release would not be appropriate, the judge should consider the totality of the circumstances," including risk of exposure to coronavirus and whether the person is particularly vulnerable due to age or health, potential risks to a victim, witnesses, the community, or himself; the person's plans after release, and, if the case involves a probation violation, whether that violation was a new crime or a failure to meet conditions.
The court ordered that hearings on motions for reconsideration must take place within two business days after the motion is filed, by video or teleconference.
Each court will be required to set up a designated session and staff exclusively to hear those motions.
In Parole Board's hands
"With respect to those individuals who are currently serving sentences of incarceration, absent a finding of a constitutional violation, our superintendence power is limited," Gaziano wrote.
"While we cannot order that relief be granted to sentenced inmates who have been serving a legal sentence, and who have not timely moved to revise or revoke that sentence, mechanisms to allow various forms of relief for sentenced inmates exist within the executive branch," specifically the Parole Board, Gaziano wrote.
He noted that the board had not yet made any efforts to expedite parole hearings, and that approximately 300 people granted parole were still waiting for release.
"During normal times, the two-week delay the board states is standard might be reasonable," Gaziano wrote. "But these are not normal times. We urge the board to expedite release of these previously-approved individuals, as well as to expedite hearings on other inmates who are eligible for parole."
"Since the state of emergency was declared, my office has participated in numerous emergency motions for release," said Blodgett in a statement after the decision. "We expect the number to increase and we are prepared with the appropriate staffing and support. Public safety, victims’ rights and the health and well-being of our communities remain my top priorities during this trying time."
“We are glad that this decision affords some relief for pretrial detainees, as well as important reporting requirements,” said Matthew Segal, legal director at the ACLU of Massachusetts. “But we believe it falls short of what is necessary to prevent more illness and death among people in custody, correctional staff members, and the broader community.”
