SALEM — The state's highest court has ruled that a judge did not have to release a Salem teenager, indicted on gun charges and deemed a danger to the public, solely because his trial was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The teenager was released last month on $500 bail by a Salem Juvenile Court judge, on conditions that the teen wear a GPS bracelet and live under house arrest at a grandparent's home in Beverly while awaiting trial. But Monday's Supreme Judicial Court ruling means the teen could be returned to custody.
Essex County prosecutors had appealed the decision by Salem Juvenile Court Judge Kathryn M. Phelan-Brown to release the teen, arguing that the delay was unavoidable.
But the teen's lawyers and lawyers for two others who were being detained without bail prior to trial argued that the high court's order to postpone all trials shouldn't be to the detriment of due process rights.
The court, in a 26-page decision authored by Chief Justice Ralph Gants, said it was facing "unprecedented" circumstances when it ordered the postponement of trials and shut down courthouses to the general public in March, orders that have now been extended several times. Trials are currently set to resume in September.
Under Massachusetts law, defendants can be held without bail for various periods of time, up to 180 days, if a judge finds that their release poses a danger. But that total doesn't include what is referred to as "excludable" time, such as delays in a case due to a request by the defense for a motion hearing or for evidence to be tested, or for other reasons, such as a lawyer or a trial session being unavailable.
So in reality, many defendants can spend far more time in custody prior to trial than the 90 to 180 days on a calendar.
Prosecutors argued to the court that the delay caused by the pandemic is no different than delays for those other legitimate reasons.
The SJC decision agreed that the delay caused by the pandemic was one of those reasons — even as it acknowledged that an extended delay could, at some point, raise legitimate due process questions.
"We have not yet reached that point in the present cases, and there is good reason to believe we will not in the future," Gants wrote. "Recent data indicate continuing downward trends in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth."
Gants said if trials cannot resume this fall, however, the court may have to explore that issue further, though "we fervently hope that we will not need to do so."
The court also said defendants being held before trial can still ask for a judge to reconsider their earlier detention order on grounds such as whether a case is still able to be tried after a delay.
Gants said he also believes that attorneys and lower-court judges should have understood that the delays caused by the court shutdown would not count in calculating whether a detention order has expired. That's because the law allowing detention relies on the same standard as the right to a speedy trial, which was mentioned in the orders.
But both during the hearing earlier this month, and in a concurring opinion, at least two other justices suggested that the orders probably should have been more clearly worded.
Justice Barbara Lenk suggested that the court "should acknowledge with some humility that our orders were not as clear as they might have been."
"I had not previously considered this aspect of our orders, and I fully appreciate why three thoughtful trial court judicial colleagues concluded as they did," Lenk wrote.
The teen, who was indicted by a grand jury as a youthful offender, is publicly named in the decision, but his case remains in the juvenile court.
"Although we respect the Supreme Judicial Court's decision, it results in prolonged detention," said the teen's attorney, Andrew Zeiberg, in an email on Monday.
While not specifically addressed in the decision, Zeiberg and a second attorney, Brian Anderson, had also raised concerns about the fact that their client is still a minor. "The juvenile justice system is supposed to be rehabilitative and not punitive," said Zeiberg. "But detention is not rehabilitative. It is punitive and it is particularly harmful to children."
The decision Monday requires several procedural steps as the cases are sent back to the lower court judges for reconsideration based on the ruling.
"At that point, when the case comes back before the juvenile court, we may seek a warrant," said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's office.
