SALEM — The state's highest court on Friday upheld the city of Salem's decision not to enter a host community agreement with marijuana retailer Mederi in 2018, saying the law gives communities the right to reject applicants and that Salem had valid reasons to do so.
But in its decision, the Supreme Judicial Court also suggested that state regulations put into place by the Cannabis Control Commission after marijuana was legalized by the voters may be in conflict with one of the law's goals, of making the new industry equitable.
The 23-page decision was authored by Chief Justice Kim Budd.
"Although we observe that the interplay between the statute and the regulations may have led to consequences perhaps not contemplated by the Legislature or the commission, we nevertheless conclude that Mederi's claims properly were denied, and thus affirm the decision" by Superior Court judges to dismiss the lawsuit, Budd wrote.
"The courts found there was nothing wrong with our process," Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said. "We believe our process here in Salem was transparent, fair and professional."
Driscoll said she was pleased with the court's ruling.
When the city began its process it was one of the first communities in Massachusetts to do so. "At the time there were no operations in Massachusetts," Driscoll said. "We were early adopters, consistent with what the voters had asked, and we were just trying to make sure we had successful applicants."
William Sheehan III, the Peabody attorney who represented Mederi, said he was "very disappointed" by the decision.
Mederi had argued that while the law gives the control commission the authority to issue licenses, the regulations also require applicants to first obtain a host community agreement, or HCA -- something Sheehan had argued usurps the commission's authority to determine who gets a license and who doesn't.
"The court recognized one of, if not the key, purpose of the statute is to help economic empowerment applicants, and that is not being accomplished," said Sheehan, who said it took "some solace" in that -- though he said he struggled to understand why the court didn't apply that interpretation in the Mederi case.
"Everyone is interpreting the statute in a way that doesn't accomplish what it's supposed to accomplish," Sheehan said. "The only one that's interpreted the statute so it accomplishes what it's supposed to is my client."
The court concluded that while it was not an economic empowerment applicant, some of the issues raised by Mederi "reveal potential inconsistencies" between the law and the regulations "promulgated to implement at least one of its implied goals, that is, making the Commonwealth's marijuana industry equitable."
While the law "requires the Cannabis Control Commission to prioritize applicants that will benefit communities disproportionately affected by the enforcement of prior laws prohibiting marijuana sales and distribution," and to prioritize review and license decisions for applicants who would be able to promote economic empowerment in those communities, the regulations, "in practice .... may fall short of accomplishing this goal."
The court acknowledged that cities and towns have taken the role of "de facto gatekeepers," but are not currently required to consider whether an applicant is an economic empowerment priority applicant. That, the court said, could prevent some applicants from receiving any review by the control commission.
The court also said the practice of requiring applicants seeking host community agreements to make payments beyond the community impact fee "has the potential to create an unfair advantage for municipalities and better-funded applicants."
"Importantly, it also may create a barrier to entry for prospective economic empowerment priority applicants," Budd wrote. "Implementing the framework governing the new recreational marijuana industry has revealed gaps that the Legislature and commission likely did not anticipate. Closing those gaps would provide much-needed clarity."
Mederi's lawsuit, filed in Salem Superior Court, asked for a judge to order the city to enter an host community agreement, saying that once it met all of the requirements, including the zoning permit, the city was legally obligated to do so. But two judges who handled aspects of the case disagreed.
The SJC said nothing in the law imposes any duty on a city or town to enter an agreement with a prospective retailer.
The city's decision to grant licenses to four other applicants was based on the four appearing to be in the strongest position to open, succeed and create minimal or manageable impacts on the surrounding area, the court concluded, quoting from a review committee's memo to the mayor that said all four of the successful applicants provided "strong evidence of capitalization, with detailed business plans demonstrating realistic projections of growth and costs."
Three of the four, INSA, Seagrass and NS Alternatives, also had experience and familiarity with the industry, while the chief executive of Mederi had less than a year of experience as a licensed medical marijuana caregiver in Maine, and a single source of capital, an investor in New Jersey who was still conducting due diligence, the court said.
"The review committee recognized that Mederi's application was 'not without merits,' as it would improve the condition of a 'blighted commercial property' and 'would serve a separate area of customers from other proposed companies, contributing to . . . geographic diversity," the court found.
"Based on the high number of applicants on Highland Avenue, the city ultimately selected two applicants that planned to locate on that street –- Atlantic Medicinal and INSA –- that, in its view, had stronger proposals than Mederi," Budd wrote.
"The city made a rational choice to forgo Mederi's application in favor of other prospective retail marijuana establishments to bolster the geographical diversity of retail marijuana establishments throughout the city," Budd wrote.
"We didn't think it would be fair for one area of the city to be inundated," Driscoll said Friday.
She also said the city wanted to ensure that applicants had the resources to successfully operate.
The court also rejected Mederi's characterization of the selection process as a "pay-to-play" scheme.
"The record does not support Mederi's claim, as another of the applicants not selected, Terpene Journey, offered to provide significant additional financial benefits if it were granted an HCA," the court wrote. Terpene was offering up to 10 percent of its profits to a fund to address traffic and homeless issues, and at least $10,000 a year to youth programs and $50,000 to the North Shore Alliance of LGBTQ Youth, but was still not selected, the court noted.
At the same time, neither Witch City Gardens nor INSA, which were granted HCAs, offered any additional financial payments, the court noted.
Mederi has since opened a retail location in Holliston, Sheehan said.
Earlier this year a group of cannabis retailers offered testimony before the legislature's Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy calling on lawmakers to curtail community impact fees.
But the court opted not to reach the issue of whether communities are allowed to charge above those fees, because it found that, having not been selected to enter host community agreement in Salem, Mederi did not have legal standing.
