SALEM — Four years after voters legalized recreational marijuana in Massachusetts, there’s still a lot of haziness when it comes to who gets the final word on whether a business can sell cannabis.
At the state’s highest court Wednesday, justices grappled with a key question: are cities and towns usurping the authority of the Cannabis Control Commission by having so much power over who gets a Host Community Agreement — which in turn is a prerequisite for a license? And does that also undermine attempts to provide economic opportunity to traditionally disadvantaged groups who might not have the financial backing to meet a community’s demands for additional payments or charitable donations?
The question comes in the case of Mederi Inc., a company that unsuccessfully sought one of those HCA agreements from the city of Salem and Mayor Kim Driscoll.
William Sheehan, Mederi’s lawyer, said his client met all of the prerequisites for an agreement — it found a location on Highland Avenue, obtained special permits for a location, and prepared an application showing it had the financial resources to operate. But the city declined to enter an agreement, citing the need for geographic diversity.
The city’s attorney, Victoria Caldwell, said that local control is provided for in the law and that it was always intended that communities have a role in selecting who gets to open a shop and where.
Two Superior Court judges took a similar view.
But during Wednesday’s virtual hearing before the Supreme Judicial Court, some of the justices had questions.
“If we read it the way you read it, isn’t it just a matter of who gets there first, and then the community is obligated to go along?” Justice Serge Georges Jr. asked Sheehan.
Sheehan suggested that the city’s role comes in processes like zoning permits or even the decision to allow any retailers to open in their community.
Georges and other justices questioned whether eliminating the Host Community Agreement, however, would simply set up a “race” to the Cannabis Control Commission to get the licenses, without any ability for a community to compare the relative merits of applications.
Justice Scott Kafker suggested that if there is no mechanism in the law for the CCC to evaluate all of the applicants at the same time, that role would fall to the community.
His fellow North Shore justice took a similar view when questioning Sheehan.
Justice David Lowy also suggested that local officials may be in a better position to understand the impact of traffic on local neighborhoods.
“What we have here is a limited amount of host community agreements and then we have the CCC deciding who gets a license, so if you have more applications than you have spots, who should decide ... should it be the entity who understands, say, Highland Avenue or Dodge Street, or should it be a government agency in Worcester?”
Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt suggested that without local control, the CCC could allow multiple shops to open on the same block.
The justices also had questions about whether the process potentially hinders one of the goals of the legislation, economic empowerment, with one, Wendlandt, using the phrase “pay to play.”
In the case of Salem, applicants for retail marijuana licenses were asked to contribute a state-authorized 3% to the city to offset the impact on the community, as well as an additional 1%, and a $25,000 charitable contribution.
That’s one of the areas the court said it has concerns. A friend of the court brief filed by the CCC suggests that it does not have a say over the issue of how much a community can ask of a retailer the way the law is currently written, a situation Kafker said “bewildered” him.
“To me that seems like what the CCC is best capable of doing,” Kafker said. “They’re not as good, as Justice Lowy said, at figuring out what’s good for Highland Avenue.”
Caldwell argued that the city faced “an avalanche” of interest from retailers hoping to open in the Witch City, where a medical marijuana dispensary was also seeking to move to retail sales.
Given that interest, she argued, the city needed a process to vet the potential candidates. “Otherwise we would have had a land rush to the Zoning Board and the first in, first out would have gone to the CCC,” she said.
Georges questioned that, saying that even as Mederi was prepared to file its application, “you were doling out HCAs ... with other applicants, all the while they’re not getting an opportunity.”
“What Mederi was owed was not an HCA but an opportunity to compete,” said Caldwell.
Lowy pushed back. “If everything is vetted at the local level ... what is the CCC doing? ‘OK, it’s these five. Why isn’t the agency in charge of regulating the industry the agency that decides who ends up with the HCAs?”
Caldwell argued that mayors or other local officials are in the best position to “make those qualitative decisions as to which retailers would work best” in their city. She also argued that it is consistent with the intent of the statute.
But if that’s the case, Kafker asked, “what is left to the CCC?”
He also asked if the CCC is reviewing whether the city is properly considering economic empowerment applicants.
“We had an economic empowerment applicant but they were unable to get property,” said Caldwell.
Chief Justice Kimberly Budd suggested she was concerned by the city’s additional requests from applicants. “You don’t disagree that allowing municipalities to add on additional fees and donations can lead to trouble, right?” asked Budd.
“That is why the city put it in writing,” Caldwell responded.
