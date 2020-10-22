SALEM — The state's highest court has stepped in to hear the appeal of a marijuana business passed over by the city of Salem for a host community agreement two years ago, an indication that the Supreme Judicial Court wants to take a look at the role of host communities in determining who gets a retail license.
Mederi Inc. was one of three applicants who were not given "host community agreements" with the city back in 2018, when they were attempting to open a shop on Highland Avenue.
Two Superior Court judges concluded that the city was within its rights to deny the firm one of the agreements, a prerequisite for obtaining a retail license from the state Cannabis Control Commission.
Mederi filed an appeal in March. The case was briefed and ready to be scheduled for arguments at the Appeals Court when, earlier this month, the Supreme Judicial Court announced that it was going to take up the case and moved it to their court. That move is typically an indication that the court sees a significant legal question to address, in this case, the extent of a city or town's role in who gets a retail license.
"We're excited," said Mederi's attorney, Bill Sheehan. The issues raised, he said, are brand new.
Sheehan is arguing that the city's, and the Superior Court's, interpretation of the law are wrong.
Their interpretation, he said, effectively shuts out any applicant that does not reach a host community agreement, but that puts too much power in the hands of the community. Unlike alcohol laws, the legislation "vests that power in the Cannabis Control Commission," said Sheehan.
"We say the city has usurped the power of the commission," Sheehan said. "The city can't be the final arbiter of who gets licenses."
The other issue raised is whether the city is violating the law with what he considers excessive financial requirements, including a 3% community impact fee, a 1% transit enhancement fee and then a requirement to make donations to a charity acceptable to the city, Sheehan said.
Mederi had planned to open on Highland Avenue, a busy retail corridor where two other retailers also sought to open.
City officials said they took into account geographic diversity in rejecting Mederi's application, and judges in the Superior Court agreed that they were within their rights to do so.
Lawyers for the city did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Briefs in the case have been impounded by the court because they contain financial information.
A hearing date has not been set by the SJC.
