SJC upholds conviction in Peabody murder

PEABODY — While police may have erred in failing to notify the Indian consulate of a Peabody man's arrest after his girlfriend was found dead in the couple's apartment, that oversight did not deprive him of a fair trial, the state's highest court said Monday.
Ashley Fernandes, now 40 and serving a life sentence without parole at MCI Norfolk for the 2008 murder of Jessica Herrera, had argued that the failure of Peabody and state police detectives to call the consulate deprived him of his right to a lawyer of his own choosing.
But in a 45-page decision, the Supreme Judicial Court rejected that and several other arguments Fernandes, a citizen of India, put forward in his effort to obtain a new trial for the 2008 strangulation murder of Herrera, 25.
Fernandes was convicted of first-degree murder in 2012 for Herrera's death. Herrera had been in the process of leaving Fernandes and returning to her family on Cape Cod when she was killed. She died just a few days before Fernandes was due to stand trial in an earlier assault and battery on the woman.
Fernandes left Herrera lying dead in their apartment and went out to dinner at an Indian restaurant in Beverly, where he told a fellow patron to watch for his name in the news.
The court found that while the Vienna Convention requires authorities to notify the consulate of a foreign national if that person is arrested, and that officials in the Fernandes case did not do so, Fernandes was not ultimately deprived of any benefit he would have obtained had that notification been made.
Fernandes "was promptly provided qualified appointed counsel, fulfilling the fundamental purpose of Article 36," of the treaty, Justice Scott Kafker wrote for the court.
Kafker noted that neither the United States Constitution nor the state's Declaration of Rights requires that an indigent defendant receive an attorney of his or her own choosing, only one who is qualified.
The court also rejected an argument by Fernandes's attorneys that the Indian consulate would have paid for private counsel for the trial, citing a line in a letter stating that the consulate was not accepting any financial liability for his defense.
Fernandes had also challenged the use of photos he had taken either during or immediately after the killing, showing him in various stages of strangling Herrera to death, on the grounds that police had no justification to look at images on the camera — and that an investigator on the scene had already looked through a memory card with the images prior to a state police detective obtaining the warrant.
But the court found that in cases of domestic violence, and with a documented history of abuse allegations against Fernandes by Herrera, there was a substantial basis to conclude that there would be relevant evidence on the camera.
"Here, the 'type of crime' was the homicide of a domestic partner inside the home," Kafker wrote. "The defendant had also already confessed to killing the victim. In addition, the police knew that the defendant had a recent prior charge of domestic assault and battery against the same victim. In crimes of domestic violence, our cases have repeatedly recognized that evidence explaining the nature of the relationship between the defendant and the victim is relevant and admissible to prove state of mind and intent."
"The nature of the evidence sought here was images from a digital camera police found in the home one day after the killing," Kafker wrote. "That evidence would obviously provide insights into the nature of the relationship, including the victim's appearance at identifiable time periods up to and possibly including the date of the crime."
The court also found no grounds for Fernandes' claim that his trial lawyer was "ineffective" when she failed to introduce evidence of a call he made to his employee assistance program days before the killing. During the call, Fernandes told an intake coordinator that he is "prone to rages and violence" against Herrera. That evidence, the court found, would likely have harmed more than helped his defense, since Herrera was also on the call and made statements that could have been used against him, such as "you have control issues, you act like the devil."
