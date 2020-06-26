BEVERLY — The latest rally calling for change will take place on skateboards.
Salem resident Jesse Linder has organized what he is calling a "Skate against the police state" for Saturday in Beverly. He is asking skateboarders to meet at 2 p.m. at the Nowhere Fast skateboard shop at 166 Cabot St. and push their way down Cabot and Rantoul streets to the skateboard park at Innocenti Park.
Linder said the event is a way to support the Black and LGBTQ+ communities. People who don't skateboard are invited to walk.
"I wanted to get the North Shore community to show some solidarity and backing with the Black Lives Matter movement," Linder said. "Momentum needs to be kept up with this."
In Salem, a student-organized protest rally is scheduled for Sunday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Salem State University's central campus. The rally is against police brutality and in support of Black Lives Matter, according to the LifeAtSSU Twitter account.
