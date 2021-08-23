BEVERLY — The business looking to move to the Vittori-Rocci Post site on Brimbal Avenue has filed new plans that call for a "slightly smaller" project on the property.
Landry & Arcari Rugs and Carpeting submitted the new plan to the Beverly Zoning Board of Appeals on Aug. 12 after the owner of the neighboring property objected to the size of the original plan.
The new design would add a second floor to the current Vittori-Rocci Post. The previous design featured a three-story addition.
Landry & Arcari Rugs and Carpeting, a family-owned business based in Salem that began in 1938, plans to buy the Vittori-Rocci Post and convert it into its new headquarters with a retail showroom, rug fabrication and storage operations. The Vittori-Rocci Post, a nonprofit Italian American War Veterans post, would have the option to remain in the lounge on the bottom floor of the building for up to two years while it finds a new home.
The Beverly ZBA approved Landry & Arcari's original plans in March. Ward 5 City Councilor Kathleen Feldman said at that meeting that neighbors are generally supportive of the project.
But Ernest Santin, who owns the office building next door at 133 Brimbal Ave., raised objections, saying the project was too big and would create traffic and parking problems in a busy area. The site is across the street from the North Shore Crossing shopping plaza. Santin appealed the decision in Land Court, where the case is pending.
In the letter to the zoning board, Landry & Arcari attorney Miranda Siemasko said the company has "re-evaluated the original design and program for the building and has decided to proceed with this new application."
The project would take place in two phases, starting with the conversion of the club's hall/event space into a retail showroom with rug storage. The second phase would include a main level and upper level addition that will add another story to the building, and a separate loading dock addition at the rear of the building. The new space would not be occupied until the Vittori-Rocci Post leaves.
William Sheehan, an attorney representing Santin, could not be reached for comment on the new application. Vittori-Rocci Post member Tom Roccio, who is helping with the sale of the club, declined to comment.
Roccio has said in the past that the club needs to sell the building due to financial problems caused by the pandemic, with the club unable to rent out its function rooms. Members voted to sell when Landry & Arcari made an offer.
The sale has drawn strong objections from Lisa Treem, the niece of Joseph Vittori, for whom the post is named. Vittori was killed in the Korean War and earned the Medal of Honor, the country's highest military honor. The Vittori-Rocci Post was built on land donated by Vittori's parents in his memory.
Landry & Arcari's new application says the family has extended an offer to work with the families of Vittori-Rocci Post members to provide a "commemorative exhibit" in the new building. The existing veterans memorial may be relocated but will remain on the site, the application says.
The application says this new version of the project "fully conforms" with the zoning's dimensional and parking requirements. There will be 74 parking spaces, two more than required, it says.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||