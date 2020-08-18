SALEM — More than 100 cars lined up at Salem High School on Monday for the first day of free COVID-19 testing, one of the efforts underway to protect residents and businesses days after Salem was designated a high-risk community for the virus.
The city also increased patrols over the weekend to ensure people downtown and in parks are wearing masks per the city's order.
City officials, police and "ambassadors" walking downtown and at Forest River Park and Salem Willows reported that just over 90% of people they encountered Saturday and Sunday were wearing masks. The Willows saw the lowest percentage of mask-wearers among the three, according to data reported by officials at City Hall.
At the COVID-19 testing site, traffic spilled out onto Willson Road and later weaved into lanes in Salem High parking lots to eliminate a backup. The line wrapped around the high school campus after the event failed to move those seeking tests for the first of four scheduled hours.
"That's crazy, but not all that unexpected I suppose," said Joe Ericksberg, a Salem resident who was about a third of the way into the line at the time. "I'm sure a lot of people are interested in learning if they do or don't have COVID."
Evelyn Oquendo, a Collins Middle School teacher, said the delays were "fantastic."
"It's awesome that people are taking this seriously and want to know and get tested and stop the spread in Salem," she said. "We want to get back to school sometime."
The delays were attributed to Fallon Ambulance getting the process rolling, according to the mayor's office. Going into the second day of testing, traffic plans would be stepped up, and other changes would be made to get the line moving faster.
There were also people from outside Salem in the line, something that city health agent Dave Greenbaum said wasn't surprising to hear. "I don't think they'll turn people away," he said as testing started.
Testing, paid for by the state, will continue Tuesday at the high school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with similar hours on Thursday and Saturday. Tests will be available Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. There are no tests being offered on Sundays, but the other six days of the week will continue seeing free testing at Salem High into mid-September.
Wanda Reines, a Salem resident and Spanish teacher at Pentucket Regional High School, said she was "incredibly surprised" by the turnout, but she also viewed it as essential.
"People really needed something like this to be available to them," she said. "There are more people willing to sacrifice safe protocols, and having a community test is a good thing."
Ambassadors report mask compliance
This past weekend also saw a sharp escalation in the city's efforts to make sure anyone walking downtown was wearing a mask — even in outdoor spaces, which city officials ordered weeks ago.
Officials and "ambassadors" walking in enforcement areas tallied 4,354 people wearing masks downtown between Saturday and Sunday, and only 327 without — a 93% compliance rate, according to city officials. At Forest River Park, 341 people were wearing masks between both days while 43 weren't. At Salem Willows, 389 people wore masks both days while 155 didn't — a much lower compliance rate than the other two areas.
Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan said he didn't hear any reports of fines being issued. Police were called a few times for enforcement issues, but "right now we're trying to gain compliance by advising verbally. We're following the Board of Health's lead on that."
That said, Saturday saw a sharply low number of people wearing masks at the Willows — around 37% — while Sunday had 87% masked up. Greenbaum said he wasn't sure what led to the low number reported Saturday, adding that "the stories and complaints we got were that Forest River was worse than Salem Willows."
Greenbaum said also it remains unclear what the next several weeks will have in store for Salem. Visitors are expected to keep coming to the city, which at this point in a normal year would be experiencing crowds that gradually grow each weekend through October.
"It's tough to say (what to expect) with the virus, but I think we're going to see there's a lot of asymptomatic folks out there," Greenbaum said. "Hopefully, we can catch as many as we can, get them isolated and quarantined, and nip this in the bud."
