SALEM — A contentious development project on Highland Avenue has trimmed down in size, but a virtual public hearing on the project's changes attracted limited public participation Thursday night.
The Planning Board held the second part of its hearing on Overlook Acres Thursday night. The project, a now 298-unit housing project, encompasses 379, 383 and 387 Highland Ave., as well as several parcels along Barnes and Cedar roads. The matter was ultimately continued to the board's first meeting in May.
Opposition to the project has largely come from the neighboring Barnes/Clark/Wyman neighborhood. The most common criticism has focused on the density of the project and its original plan to use Barnes Road for access along with a secondary entrance on Highland Avenue.
When first presented in early March, the project included 324 housing units. Changes made ahead of Thursday night included dropping a story on a structure next to Barnes Road and making street access from Barnes Road one-way. That change means that people living on the site can't drive back onto Barnes Road and must exit the site using Highland Avenue. Several parking spaces were also removed.
Kirt Rieder, a member of the Planning Board, indicated he was pleased with the changes but still had concerns. "I'm still trying to digest and form an opinion about the number of units and density," he said.
But with 45 minutes allocated to the project's presentation and all public comment, the Planning Board didn't address all the virtual attendees.
The meeting was held via Zoom, a video-conferencing and webinar platform that has been surging in use with the escalating COVID-19 pandemic and the need for remote meetings.
In recent days, Zoom has also been facing criticism due to issues with privacy and the act of "Zoom-bombing," where malicious meeting attendees join in and then act inappropriately while the meeting goes on. That impacted a City Council meeting a couple weeks back, where three individuals spammed hateful and racist messages in a chat visible and streamed live as the meeting started.
With all attendees muted by default, a couple dozen people were given the chance to speak during the public hearing by being unmuted individually and asked if they want to comment. That included all viewers calling in and a small portion of those using Zoom software to tune in, more specifically those whose names started with the letters A through D. The rest of the alphabet was skipped in the interest of time.
Among those who were called on, a younger-sounding commenter presented the only Zoom-bombing issue of the night after swearing when being given a chance to comment, at which point he was swiftly muted and moved on from.
Those calling in also had their full phone numbers displayed in the meeting as they spoke, an issue avoided by a recent City Council and Planning Board meeting last week by blocking out most of the phone number calling in with asterisks.
Addressing those not given a chance to comment, Planning Board Chairman Ben Anderson told the meeting there "will be other opportunities, so please be patient. We're sort of working through this process."
The next item on the agenda also didn't make it through the full list of attendees, stopping on the letter J. As they continued that issue on the agenda, staff planner and meeting moderator Mason Wells clarified those attending can submit written comment via email to MWells@Salem.com.
