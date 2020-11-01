SALEM — On a typical Halloween night, the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall is clogged with tourists, musicians and street performers, but this year the crowd was pretty sparse as a full Hunter’s moon shone over Salem.
There was no Witches' Ball, no live music.
Earlier this month, Salem and state officials announced multiple precautions that would be taken in order to control crowds over the weekend — among them, no train service to Salem for most of the day, limited parking, and an order for all businesses to close at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, officials said the restrictions put in place appear to have worked.
“There are definitely lighter crowds than we typically see on Halloween, and lighter crowds than we’ve seen for most of the month,” said Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, adding that the crowds on both Friday and Saturday were manageable.
“I want to believe it’s a combination of the messaging that went out, and obviously yesterday's snow certainly took the steam out of things,” she said. “We were pretty aggressive in getting out the message that this isn’t the year and to come out after Halloween.”
Still, those who celebrated Halloween in Salem said the trip was worth it.
“I’m a little bit disappointed because I wanted to see the whole party, but it’s been safe and I understand we are going through something serious," said Mailyn Cano, 35, who traveled from Miami, Florida.
Cano, dressed as a witch, said she was impressed by how many people were following the mask mandate and other COVID-19 precautions. She added that she loves Salem and hopes to come back soon.
Jake Kubala, 22, Gabby Maybach, 20, and Colin Randolph, 23, all from Buffalo, New York, said they were aware of the restrictions before making their trip to Salem, but they never considered canceling the trip.
“We had planned this for a while,” Kubala said, “like seven or eight months or right around the very beginning stages of COVID. I definitely didn’t think it was going to be a problem, but unfortunately here we are.”
Maybach said even though the group wasn’t originally anticipating so many restrictions, they are content with the way things turned out.
“We are OK with it, but we still want to see what it was like without them,” she said, adding that she’ll definitely be back. “It's kind of nice that it isn't so crowded.”
'I don't know what they could have done better'
Trenna and Shane Madaris from Dallas, Texas, dressed as characters from the film "Hocus Pocus," snapped a selfie outside the Witch House on Essex Street. They said they were trying to stay positive amid the COVID-19 restrictions.
“This has been a dream of mine for a really long time,” Trenna Madaris, 35, dressed as Sarah Sanderson, said. “We grew up in the '80s and '90s when 'Hocus Pocus' came out, and it's been a dream for such a long time.”
Shane Madaris, 34, dressed as Billy, said the couple was hopeful when they planned the trip back in June that the coronavirus wouldn’t be so much of a concern, but he said they made the most of their trip anyway.
Trenna Madaris added that all of the COVID-19 precautions made her feel safe.
Siblings Ezra Nicholson, 5, and Nina Nicholson, 9, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, said they were really excited to see everyone dressed up downtown. Ezra added that his favorite part of the day was seeing “the giant helicopter over the street" (the state police Air Wing).
Keith Nicholson, Ezra and Nina’s father, said all the COVID-19 restrictions “seemed good on the surface.”
“I don’t know what they could have done better,” he said, motioning to his kids, who were dressed as a T-Rex and a witch. “Everyone is doing their best, but it’s hard for them. It is tough not having a normal Halloween, and they want to trick-or-treat.”
Still, Nicholson said his children were having a good time. While he spoke, Ezra held up his dinosaur hands and roared at passersby.
At the pedestrian mall, Kirk Morrison, 29, and Jade Tantillo of Austin, Texas and Sofia Larocca, 19, of Long Island, New York were draped in white bedsheets.
“We usually go all out [for our costumes],” Tantillo said. “But I didn’t want a mask to break character so I thought it could be cool to go old school and be a ghost.”
Morrison joked that the ghost costumes also travel well.
Tantillo said she appreciated the precautions the city took to curb the spread of the virus, and she was impressed by how heavily they were being enforced.
“I feel we've seen a couple of people with vests on telling people to put their masks up higher, and that's cool,” she said. “It would have been a huge bummer if they shut everything down, it's nice that they are just restricting it.”
Even though their first trip to Salem was heavily impacted by both the coronavirus and snow, Tantillo said she enjoyed the trip.
“The spooky energy. It makes me feel I’m at home,” she said.
Virus-inspired
Christian Peralta of Lynn wore a skeleton mask, a black cape and several clothing items emblazoned with the Corona Extra logo. He said the costume was inspired by the coronavirus.
“It's OK, just like any other year, a little less crowded maybe,” he said about the pedestrian mall in Salem. He added that the restrictions weren’t disappointing for him because he only comes to Salem to walk around every year.
Salem resident Brandon Clarke said the virus also helped him develop his infected mad scientist costume.
“I knew it was going to be a big hit because of the times we’re in right now,” he said, adding that he sewed his lab coat and got his syringe, flask and gas mask on Amazon. “I said, ‘I’m going to take a bad situation and get creative.’”
Over the course of the day, Clarke said numerous people stopped him on the street to snap a photo with him.
He said, “I’m so glad that everyone is enjoying themselves and I’m so glad they take the time to acknowledge my hard work and creativity.”
Crowds appeared to peak downtown around the early afternoon, and the number of people downtown steadily declined as the night wore on.
Around 8:30 p.m., state police on horseback cleared out the pedestrian mall, but at that point in the night there were barely 100 people left in the area.
"It went very well. This was the earliest I think, in my entire career, that we cleared out Halloween," said Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan late Saturday night. "We sent the outside assets (i.e. state police) home at 9 p.m., so that's a good time."
In the night's lone arrest, a Salem man taken into protective custody earlier in the day became combative at the police station during booking, Ryan said. Last year, the night's only arrest involved a domestic incident.
"Everything seems to be back to normal at this point," Ryan said.
He added that the crowds were so much lighter this year compared to past Halloweens in Salem that the police didn't have to close Washington Street for the first time in years.
Staff writer Dustin Luca contributed to this report.
