SALEM — It seems mostly everyone got the message and wore masks when visiting Salem this past weekend, but there was a lot of "everyone" to go around.
"It's busier than we'd like it to be, especially during a pandemic," Mayor Kim Driscoll said Monday. "There's only so much volume a city of our size can handle."
Officials are preparing for an even busier weekend just days from now, when nice weather and no rain in the forecast are expected to combine with Columbus Day weekend.
"The weather is good, and despite the fact that neither the city or Destination Salem is marketing Salem for October, and hasn't been, people are definitely still coming," Driscoll said. "Hotels are open, restaurants are open, museums are open, and those aren't things we can close unilaterally."
Driscoll said the city's network of ambassadors reported about 95% of those walking downtown were wearing masks within the recently expanded mask enforcement zone, which covers all of downtown and now includes Derby Street toward Blaney Wharf.
At the same time, more than 115 parking tickets were issued for drivers who broke residential-only parking restrictions, according to Driscoll.
"This coming weekend, the long weekend in particular, we'll be ticketing and towing," Driscoll said. "Anyone that lives in a residential zone, make sure you have your hang tag on or a pass on your vehicle."
Heading into the weekend, officials launched a crowd-tracking page to provide a real-time, six-level rating for how dense the crowds are downtown. Much of the day Saturday — the first day for the system — was spent at the fourth of six levels. Turnout was heavier Saturday than Sunday, Driscoll said.
Officials also had the support of the state police Air Wing, which watched crowds from the skies to get a sense of where groups of people were congregating and creating COVID-19 exposure issues, Driscoll said.
"I think one of the biggest challenges we had was too many people in lines and not enough distance between individuals," Driscoll said. "That wasn't unique to any location or industry. We saw lines in restaurants, shops, attractions."
The lines were forming outside of businesses, Driscoll said, because the businesses were generally sticking to capacity limits and keeping their own building occupancy levels in check.
That's good, Driscoll said, but the lines forming outside businesses are a problem. "That can't continue."
"We saw numerous attractions selling out (of tickets to get in) by 1 p.m., and there's lines because of the occupancy limits," Driscoll said. "If you aren't staying here — aren't in a lodging establishment, in a hotel and don't have any reservations at any attractions — you may want to save your trip for next year."
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||