North Shore communities marked Memorial Day yesterday with an unusual variety of venues.
In Salem the ceremonies were held at the Broad Street cemetery; Danvers offered residents a virtual ceremony, staged and broadcast in advance; and Beverly's ceremony, originally planned for Lynch Park, was switched in the morning to the high school.
The Beverly ceremony began with a brief address by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, reminding all that Memorial Day exists to honor the sacrifice of those "who gave up their young lives and their hopes to do the things that we all enjoy — families, careers, years of living in their beloved communities. They gave these things up for us, they asked nothing in return.
When I was a platoon commander in Vietnam, one of the questions I heard, not infrequently from my men was, 'Sir, why are we here? The answer I always fell back on was, 'We're here so that nobody has to be here in our place.'
Veterans come from all walks of life — different colors, backgrounds, religious beliefs, political beliefs and persuasions ... But I've never met a veteran who doesn't believe in peace, who didn't hope for peace for his or her sons or daughters, that they might never be placed in harm's way."
Two years ago the Veteran's Council decided to recognize people within the community who had provided care to the veterans," said Moulton, "so today we're going to recognize Dr. Donald Kowalski."
He then read a testament from a representative of the U.S. Medical Service Corps of the U.S. Navy, which reads, in part, "Your service to the military within the past 35 years has ensured veterans have received the perfect dental care. You are a pillar within our community and your humble demeanor is a testament to continued service before self.'
'Your enthusiasm, initiative and dedication to duty reflects credit upon you, yourself, and in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Navy. We are honored to know you and to serve alongside of you, shipmate."
Those who have watched the Danvers memorial service may have wondered about the blue sky and obviously sunny day through. Although it was not mentioned in the service, the entire service, from a brief salute from the Danvers Alarm List Company company to speeches and performances by the Danvers High School Band, was staged and presented on video before this weekend.
It featured a talk by Senior Chief Petty Officer Douglas A. Bryant, who served 25 years as a submariner in the U.S. Navy. Chief Bryant saw combat in the Pacific on the submarine USS Sea Dog from the latter half of 1944 until the end of the war.
Chief Bryant, who grew up on a farm in New Hampshire and joined the Navy when he turned 17 in 1943 also saw active duty as a rescue diver, then a rescue scuba diver. He was honored, on his retirement, aboard the U.S.S. Sea Dog in Salem Harbor.
Salem's service was held on a gray, but dry morning, where Mayor Kim Driscoll, Sen. Lovely and Rep. Paul Tucker addressed the gathering.