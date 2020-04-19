MARBLEHEAD — Marblehead has joined the list of local school districts to cancel April vacation to keep the ball rolling on online learning as schools remain closed until at least May 4 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It is among several districts north of Boston that have decided to do so. The elimination of the regular break, which was scheduled for this week, means in those districts the school year would end four days earlier.
Marblehead plans instead to hold remote learning Tuesday through Friday.
Monday is Patriot's Day, so by state law all schools won't be holding classes by video conference on that day.
Marblehead, as well as several other school committees, didn't vote until last week to cancel April vacation.
Interim Superintendent Bill McAlduff discussed possible options with Marblehead Education Association President Joan Miller, according to School Committee Chairperson Sarah Gold. There were three options: Keeping April vacation, canceling it, or having a hybrid schedule with both Monday and Friday off.
"Overwhelmingly, the teachers voted to cancel the four days," Gold said.
McAlduff told MHTV Headliner Report's Jon Caswell there was an "overwhelming response" from teachers to cancel the vacation. Out of 398 responses, more than 73%, or 292 staff, voted to cancel it. Only about 5% wanted to the calendar to stay the same. About 50 families also contacted McAlduff asking for vacation to be canceled.
Part of the rationale, McAlduff told MHTV, was "let's keep the momentum of the remote learning plan moving forward." The last day of school in Marblehead would be June 18, McAlduff said.
David Polito, chairperson of the Hamilton-Wenham Regional School Committee, said the board voted for a hybrid approach. Remote learning will take place Tuesday through Thursday, with Friday off.
"We wanted to continue with the positive momentum the students have been making since our shift to distance learning, but also recognize all of the hard work our leadership team and teachers have had to do to make these changes on the fly," Polito said in an email.
Danvers School Committee member David Thomson said the board likewise chose to cancel vacation at its virtual meeting last week — a decision that was informed by public feedback.
Of 1,315 respondents to a family survey in Danvers, 85.7% were in favor or remote learning during April vacation. Nearly 92% of 353 staff said they also favored remote learning.
"I think it's important to be consistent in online learning because we just got it up and running," Thomson said. The district's last day will be June 18.
Beverly Superintendent Sue Charochak, in an update to parents on April 9, said out of 1,800 responses, 80% favored remote learning during April vacation. Beverly's last day would be June 19.
Gloucester has also nixed April vacation, as well as Ipswich, Masconomet and Manchester Essex (although the latter will take a vacation day Tuesday).
"Teachers will continue to reach out, conduct lessons, and provide schoolwork remotely," said Gloucester Superintendent Richard Safier, in a message to parents.
Peabody, however, is sticking to its calendar, said School Committee Vice Chairperson Beverley Dunne.
"I can understand both sides. I do think it's appropriate to have a break to regroup. There is no problem with keeping up with things on their own," said Dunne, adding that the district offers plenty of enrichment materials online. "People can create their own week if they like."
Salem, Swampscott and Rockport will also take the April break.
"The last several weeks have been incredibly stressful on everyone," said Swampscott Superintendent Pamela Angelakis in an April 10 video update. "Families, staff and students, and I would like everybody to just reset, take a break and come back the following week ready to continue remote learning."
North Shore school districts canceling April vacation
Beverly
Danvers
Gloucester
Hamilton-Wenham (April 24, vacation day)
Ipswich
Manchester Essex (April 21, vacation day)
Marblehead
Masconomet
Schools taking an April break
Peabody
Rockport
Salem
Swampscott
