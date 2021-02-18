IPSWICH — On Wednesday, the town's CVS Pharmacy announced that a limited number of patients had inadvertently received the wrong dosage of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.
According to CVS, a "limited number" of patients were given a 0.3ml dose of the COVID-19 vaccine instead of the correct 0.5ml dose.
The amount administered would have been the correct dosage for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which, along with the Moderna, is being administered in most U.S. vaccination sites.
Mike DeAngelis, the company's senior director of corporate communications, said in a release that, "based on CDC and clinical guidelines, another dose is not recommended, and (patients) may proceed with receiving their previously scheduled second dose next month."
DeAngelis said CVS has "contacted all affected patients to apologize for the incident and answer any questions they might have."
The company, he said, has reported the error "to the appropriate regulatory agencies and have taken the necessary steps to prevent this from occurring again."
