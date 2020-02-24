Some Peabody City Hall offices relocate for $100K makeover

PEABODY — The Community Development Department and the city's building inspectors are moving to temporary digs for the next several weeks as the large office they share on the first floor of City Hall undergoes a $100,000 makeover.
During the interim, if you want to do business with them, you might need a scorecard to keep track of everyone's whereabouts.
Starting Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Community Development staff will be scattered throughout City Hall. Director Curt Bellavance will move to the City Council's office on the second floor, just off Wiggin Auditorium; Assistant Community Development Director Stacey Bernson will sit in the Treasurer's office; Business Liaison Deb McGregor will go to the City Clerk's office, while Planning Board Clerk Bella Travaglini and Conservation Agent Lucia DelNegro will have offices up on the third floor with the city planners.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, North Shore Home Consortium Director Kevin Hurley and Grants Manager Lisa Greene will be moving to the Department of Public Services building at 50 Farm Ave. for the time being.
Also on Thursday, the building inspectors and Zoning Board of Appeals will temporarily relocate to 50 Farm Ave., as well.
When the renovations are finished, Bellavance said, 17 people will be consolidated into a single office where 13 staff members work, now. Four others who work in other offices in City Hall will be brought into this renovated office.
Another big change will be that the Community Development door adjacent to a rear entrance of City Hall will be sealed off, and there will be just one central door for the large office, facing the main front entrance to the building.
The office, with its warren of cubicles and cubbies of rolls of plans, has not been renovated since the early 1980s, Bellavance said.
The cubicles date from 1994 — back when Bellavance first worked there — and the rug was last changed in 2008, he said. After an 18-year interlude, Bellavance returned in 2017 as the new director.
Plans to renovate the office first began a couple of years ago when the staff began discussing replacing the carpet and finding a better place to store planning documents, which are being sent offsite to be digitized. They want create a space in the attic for the plans, Bellavance said. The space they have picked out is weather tight, has heating and ventilation and is equipped with a fire suppression system.
Once the new first-floor office is renovated, Assistant Director of Planning Brendan Callahan and City Planner Andrew Levin will come down from their upstairs office. The new first-floor office will also be able to accommodate the sealer of weights and measures and code enforcement officer, who are on the basement level.
The money for the project came from a variety of sources, Bellavance said, including the department's operating budget, a public buildings fund, grant money from a block grant, the North Shore Home Consortium and the Community Development Authority. Money also came from capital funds for long-term projects such as building improvements. A small amount was listed in the capital request last year for City Hall improvements, he said.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at eforman@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews. Find us at 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 107, Danvers, Mass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.