Southbound Route 128 closed for hours after truck strikes overpass

DANVERS — The southbound lanes on a stretch of Route 128 were closed much of yesterday afternoon after a truck struck the Endicott Street overpass about 1:15 p.m.
According to Massachusetts State Police, the driver of the truck, a 64-year-old Salem man, was taken to Beverly Hospital with minor injuries.
The truck, a 2011 Mack 700 tractor-trailer rig, exceeded the allowed clearance for the overpass.
Photographs of the scene showed what appeared to be a long hydraulic mechanism mounted to a low-bed trailer. The front end of the mechanism was jammed against the north side of the overpass.
State police said all southbound traffic was detoured off the highway at Exit 24 onto Endicott Street. The northbound side of 128 remained open.
The left lane reopened at about 3:40 p.m., and the remaining southbound side was fully open again just before 6 p.m.
State police said no charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.