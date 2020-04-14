As workers across the state have been mandated to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, many are turning to gardening — to grow food, flowers and to reduce stress.
Meanwhile, garden businesses — deemed “essential services”— across the North Shore have pivoted normal business practices to keep serving customers while preventing spread of the coronavirus.
Wolf Hill Home & Garden Center of Ipswich has recently begun accepting online orders, something Gordon Florists and Greenhouses in Ipswich has been doing for five years.
“We just started (the online shop) at the beginning of March,” said Brittany Malgeri, general manager at Wolf Hill’s Ipswich location. “We anticipated the shutdown, so we created the website and threw some stuff together. Ever since, it’s been taking off.”
“I think that it hasn’t affected sales,” said Malgeri of her shop’s shift online. “It’s been harder because we have less staff and are unable to directly help customers. People have been very understanding and grateful. Customers are wanting to get out and work in their gardens because they’re stuck at their home. We’re just offering safe ways to pick up stuff.”
Most of the time, orders are left in Wolf Hill’s parking lot to be picked up.
“There are signs pointing to the pick-up spots,” Malgeri said. “When the order is ready, we email the customer saying, ‘It’s ready to be picked up at spot 2,’ or wherever. In Ipswich, we have about 20 pick-up spots reserved.”
The Gordon Florists and Greenhouses website has exploded in popularity since the pandemic started, according to owner David Gordon.
“We are taking as many orders online as we can and doing curbside pick-up for that,” he said. “The way we do deliveries now is that we call first and leave the order on (the customer’s) front step.”
Initially, Gordon Florists refused to take walk-ins when Gov. Baker issued his stay-at-home order. It was when the Easter season began that the shop reopened.
“We asked the state if it was all right and they said it was because we were an essential service,” Gordon said. “A week before Easter we were open for two days, and on Easter week we were open five days. Now we’re open every other day, three to four days a week. Instead of being open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. we’re open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
Gordon said since being welcomed back, customers have been on the ball with social distancing.
“There’s always a couple that don’t play along,” he said, “but I’d say about 98 percent of them wear gloves and masks when they come in.”
The coronavirus has been disruptive to Gordon’s business, as he had to lay off some of his employees after the stay-at-home order was initiated. Since then, the limited staff have been “running around” trying to keep up with the company’s new way of business.
“We’re trying to be as safe as we can and do as much business as we can,” Gordon said. “It’s not easy, but (the store has been open) for 100 years, through the Great Depression and World Wars. We’re doing the best we can.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@salemnews.com.
