When students return to classes in Peabody schools this fall, they'll sit facing the same direction, spaced at least 6 feet apart.
The district, one of the largest on the North Shore with roughly 6,000 students, is among a majority that have largely shunned the state’s lower threshold for social distancing guidelines for in-class learning.
State officials recommended spacing of between 3 and 6 feet in schools. Peabody Superintendent Josh Vadala said the district considered the recommendation but determined it wasn't feasible.
"We could do 3 feet distancing in classrooms, but we couldn't meet the other health and safety guidelines if we did so," he said. "So we're going with 6 feet for all schools."
A handful of districts are considering a mix of 3- and 6-foot distancing, varying by grade levels.
In Gloucester, desks for kindergarten through 5th grade, and high school students, will be spaced 3 feet apart. Students in preschool and middle school will be spaced in intervals of least 6 feet, according to the district's reopening plans.
"The district will aim for a physical distance of 6 feet when feasible, and during all mask breaks including snacks and meals," Gloucester Superintendent Ben Lummis noted in the reopening plans. "The district will maintain the 3 feet minimum distance allowed when combined with other safety measures."
Many school districts are repurposing space in gymnasiums, cafeterias and libraries to maximize physical space between desks. They've also bought new single student desks and rented out storage space for furniture and other items removed from classrooms.
Decisions on spacing aren't being made unilaterally. Districts such as Peabody have convened advisory groups, conducted surveys of parents, huddled with teachers unions, and consulted medical experts, state and local health officials.
School committees have vetted the recommendations from superintendents and held dozens of virtual meetings to hammer out reopening plans.
Amid those efforts, concerns about social distancing in the classroom are being amplified by the state's teachers unions, which are squaring off with the Baker administration over plans to reopen the state's 403 public school districts.
Union officials say the distancing guidelines are another example of how the state is pushing too hard to get kids back to school.
"They want to get as many children into a room as possible, which is extremely irresponsible," said Beth Kontos, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, which represents about 23,000 educators. "There are studies showing that even 6 feet is not far enough to be safe."
Kontos points out the state's guidelines for office buildings are more stringent, recommending no more than eight people for every 1,000-square feet.
"Yet they’re saying it’s okay to put 20 people in a classroom that’s probably 600-square feet," she said. "It doesn’t make any sense."
Gov. Charlie Baker said a majority of Massachusetts cities and towns have COVID-19 transmission rates low enough to allow for either a full return to school or a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.
The Baker administration is reviewing reopening plans that were approved by the state's 402 school districts over the past several weeks.
At least 200 school districts have chosen a hybrid approach, with a mix of in-person and remote learning varying by grade level. Some districts plan to start out remotely. At least 13 plan to fully reopen this fall.
In many communities, the ability of schools to meet the 3- or 6-foot distancing guidelines was a key factor in deciding whether to reopen remotely or in person.
There is no specific threshold for safe distancing. Recommendations vary among public health agencies.
State education officials said previously that the 3- to 6-foot recommendation was based, in part, on World Health Organization guidelines.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend 6 feet distancing, but the American Academy of Pediatrics says "spacing as close as 3 feet may approach the benefits of 6 feet of space, particularly if students are wearing face coverings and are asymptomatic."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
||||