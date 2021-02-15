PEABODY — Jodi O'Neill says her mother, Millie Onos, has been wearing rose-colored glasses since the day she was born.
So it was fitting that many of Onos' family, friends and neighbors wore pink, heart-shaped sunglasses on Saturday as they cheered, waved and celebrated Onos during a surprise 80th birthday parade in her honor.
The neighborhood even hired Todd Angilly, the official anthem singer for the Boston Bruins, to serenade Onos outside her Elmwood Circle home.
A Lynn native and third daughter to the late Margaret and Charlie Moriarty, Onos graduated from Lynn English in 1958 and still helps organize her class reunions. She was married to Neal Onos for 58 years, and together they had six children — five daughters and one son.
Neal Onos passed away in March 2020 of heart disease, after Millie Onos had spent three years caring for him at home. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
But as O'Neill, her third daughter, said, those rose-colored glasses kicked in. Onos became known for brightening her neighbors' days by delivering hydrangeas she had hand-picked from her garden and popped into little vases. She would send newspaper clippings to her grandchildren or text messages (she learned how to text during in order to keep in touch).
"My mom is the most optimistic, loving woman on earth," O'Neill said. "She really is."
And on Saturday, her friends, family and neighbors were able to return the favor.
