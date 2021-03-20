WENHAM — Three candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election next month to replace former selectman Jack Wilhelm, who abruptly resigned from the board in January amid a public outcry over his handling of sexual harassment allegations against another selectman, John Clemenzi.
Former selectwoman Catherine A. Harrison, water commission member Marc R. Liphardt, and James P. Goudie, who was previously a student representative to the Hamilton-Wenham Regional School Committee, are all seeking to fill the one-year remainder of Wilhelm's term in the election, scheduled for April 8.
Clemenzi's term was set to expire this year, so his vacant seat will be filled during the Annual Town Election on May 6.
A longtime town employee filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination last year, alleging that the town failed to respond adequately after Clemenzi sent her a sexually inappropriate text message in 2019.
After that complaint came to light, a member of the town's finance board publicly accused Clemenzi of inappropriately touching and kissing her during an event. She and others called on Clemenzi to resign from the board.
After initially saying he would not step down, then expected to announce he would not seek re-election, Clemenzi abruptly resigned. His resignation came during a selectmen's meeting in January — moments after Wilhelm's unexpected resignation letter was read out loud by the sole remaining selectman, Gary Cheeseman.
A "Meet the Candidates" forum has been organized by The Wonderful World of Wenham Facebook group and is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. Participants can join on Zoom (the meeting ID and passcode are available on the town's website) and the event will be carried live on HWCAM's local access channels.
Also on the ballot for the April 8 special election are two candidates for town clerk: Lisa M. Craig, who is chairwoman of the Board of Assessors, and Trudy L. Reid, the current North Andover town clerk who previously served in the job in Wenham. One of them will be elected to replace Dianne Bucco, who left to take a similar position in Manchester.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||