WENHAM — The town of Wenham will hold a special election on April 8 to replace one of the two selectmen who announced their resignations last week in the wake of sexual harassment allegations and complaints about the town's handling of an employee's complaint.
Jack Wilhelm still had more than a year left on his term when he resigned abruptly last Tuesday.
But officials are still waiting for a written resignation from John Clemenzi, who announced during a meeting that night that he too intended to leave the board "immediately."
Clemenzi, whose term is set to expire in May, is still involved in negotiations with the town and lawyers for an employee who has filed a complaint last month with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination over a sexually suggestive text message and the town's response.
The town's sole remaining selectman, Gary Cheeseman, said he and the town administrator will be meeting with lawyers for Clemenzi and the employee in a closed session on Thursday afternoon in an effort to resolve the situation.
Clemenzi was not present on the remote meeting Tuesday night, although his attorney was listening in for part of the session.
Cheeseman said he and the interim town administrator decided that it makes more sense to fill Wilhelm's seat first with a special election - which will also be used to replace departing Town Clerk Dianne Bucco - than to replace both selectmen in April and then have another election in May for the Clemenzi seat. (Bucco is leaving to take a position in another community).
The other factor taken into consideration is that it will take 64 days to set up and run a special election, and officials would not be able to start that process for Clemenzi's seat until receiving his formal resignation, Cheeseman said.
Cheeseman said he is also researching whether there is any need for special legislation to authorize him to conduct some of the town's business without a quorum.
He sought to reassure residents that the town's business will continue to move forward. He said he also will hold weekly informational meetings for the public.
Clemenzi's decision to resign came after numerous calls for him to do so, including from other town officials. Several hundred of the town's residents also signed an online petition.
After the MCAD complaint became public knowledge last month, a Finance Committee member, Carrie Jelsma, publicly disclosed an incident in which she said Clemenzi touched her lower back in a way that made her uncomfortable and kissed her cheek while making a comment about the Me Too movement.
On Monday, Clemenzi told a reporter that the matter is now in the hands of his lawyer and lawyers for the town and the employee. Clemenzi said he never intended to hurt anyone with his comments or behavior.
Clemenzi said he was in "uncharted territory" and acknowledged the confusion. But he said he is not reconsidering his decision to resign.
"I've had it," he said. "I don't want to sound disrespectful to anyone. I thought it (the harassment complaint) had gone to bed, but it didn't."
Clemenzi said his family is his primary concern, followed by the town. "I love this town," he said. "I've been here 42 years. I want to make sure what I do is in the best interest of the town."
He also said the prospect of a lengthy legal proceeding is of concern. "Who wants to live their life like that?" he said.
