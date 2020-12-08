NEWBURY — A Newburyport District Court judge threw an Ipswich man in jail on Monday after he was arrested over the weekend in Newbury for a drug offense while out on bail for firearms and domestic violence charges.
Garrett Moses, 22, of Town Farm Road, Ipswich, was handcuffed and escorted to a holding cell after Judge Allen Swan ruled he violated conditions of his release on the earlier charges based out of Ipswich and Haverhill district courts.
Around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Newbury police said they found 4.8 ounces of marijuana split into four separate bags and a digital scale in Moses' car after pulling him over for speeding on Central Street in Byfield. He was arrested and charged with possession of a class D substance to distribute, according to court records.
Prosecutor Erin McAndrews said Moses was arraigned on illegal firearm charges on Nov. 14, 2019 in Ipswich District Court and then arraigned on an assault and battery of a family/household member charge on Feb. 7, in Haverhill District Court.
Based on the seriousness of the charges and Moses being unable to stay out of trouble with the law, McAndrews asked Swan to revoke Moses' release.
Moses' attorney, John Bjorlie, asked Swan to turn down McAndrews' request, saying Moses would not skip any court appearances. Bjorlie said his client posted $500 cash bail following his Newbury arrest and then came to court on his own the next morning despite knowing he might be held without bail.
Bjorlie said the marijuana found in Moses' car Sunday night was for personal use and the digital scale was to verify that he was getting the correct amount of marijuana he bought.
Swan was not swayed by Bjorlie's argument and sided with McAndrews. Moses will remain in custody at least until Dec. 22, when he is due back in court.
Newbury police Officer Mark Smigielski said Moses was driving 62 mph in a 35 mph zone on Central Street near Interstate 95 in Byfield. By the time Smigielski caught up with Moses, he had pulled over on Central Street. Moses admitted he was speeding but was in a hurry to find a bathroom.
"I advised him that driving 62 in a 35 was dangerous and he should have stopped at the gas station (A.L Prime) he just passed to use the bathroom," Smigielski wrote in his report.
Running Moses' driver's license through his computer, Smigielski learned Moses had a warrant out for his arrest based on the Haverhill District Court charge. After Smigielski arrested Moses, Sgt. Stephen Jenkins conducted an inventory search of the car and found the bags of marijuana and a digital scale, according to Smigielski's report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
