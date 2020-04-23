Speliotis: Timing was right to retire  

DANVERS — Caught between a desire to retire and the COVID-19 pandemic, which made him think he had to run again, state Rep. Ted Speliotis ultimately decided it was time to step aside representing the 13th Essex District after a combined 32 years on Beacon Hill.
"I have been extremely fortunate to serve in elected office for nearly my entire adult life, first being elected as a Danvers Town Meeting member at the age of 18 and then entering the House of Representatives at 25 years old," said Speliotis, a Peabody native and Danvers resident, in a brief statement.
Speliotis, a Democrat, who represents Danvers, half of Middleton and a major portion of West Peabody, also served for about a decade as Danvers Town Moderator from 1987 to 1995.
Speliotis, who made the announcement Thursday, said what swayed the decision for him to retire was the ruling by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to cut in half the number of signatures required for candidates to get on the ballot for the Sept. 1 primary, thereby making it easier for someone else to run. The required number for a state representative race was lowered from 150 to 75. The ruling also allowed the gathering of signatures online.
"I have enjoyed every minute of my time in office and am very appreciative of the support and assistance I have received from my family, friends and constituents," he said. "Together we have accomplished a great deal over the years, both in my district and on substantive legislation that has effected every person in the commonwealth.
"Now is the time to look forward and embrace the new challenges in life. I look forward to being able to control my schedule and focus greater attention on my family," said Speliotis, who with his wife June has two grown daughters, Ashley Speliotis and Pia Freeley, and two grandchildren, Kayla Freeley, 8, and Teddy Freeley, 6.
Early on, he had decided to retire at the end of this term, Speliotis said, but being in a position of leadership as chairman of the House Committee on Bills in the Third Reading, through which all House bills pass, he didn't want to announce his retirement too early. He also wanted to leave enough time for others to mount a campaign.
But when the pandemic hit, he felt he just couldn't walk away, and had already gathered 220 signatures, submitting most to Town Hall. However, Friday's decision by the SJC to reduce the required signatures should leave enough time for others to run, he said.
"I'm not here to challenge time," said Speliotis, 66, who if he was re-elected, would have been the most senior member of the House. "I do not want people to say: 'He was something.'"
Speliotis said he is most proud of being the original sponsor of the state's health care proxy law, and the construction of an allied health building at North Shore Community College in Danvers.
Speliotis began his career on Beacon Hill from 1979 to 1986, representing the 12th Essex District. He lost his re-election bid in 1986 to former Peabody City Councilor Tom Walsh, who then served from 1987 to 1994. Walsh was again elected state representative for Peabody in 2016. Speliotis ran for the 13th Essex District after former state Rep. Sally Kerans retired, and he has been in the Legislature since 1997.
"It was a little bit of a surprise," said Walsh on Thursday. "I know Ted's had a long tenure. I talked to him in January before nomination papers came out and I had no indication he was retiring. Good for him."
"Ted has been a fixture in the Danvers scene for years and years and years before I arrived," said Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha, who was hired in 2014. "I knew about Ted before I arrived and I enjoyed working with him."