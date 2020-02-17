WENHAM — Nonprofit entrepreneur Jocelyn Cook is not one to sit around and wait for change.
"There is something that burns within me to ask, am I always doing the very best I can with my life and the ways that I feel like I've been gifted and the experiences I feel I have had the privilege to learn and gain," Cook said. "Am I using those to the best that I can to leave the world better? I have no desire to simply be here and take up space."
About a month ago, Cook, 38, was tapped to become the new director of the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership at Gordon College. She's the founder of the Marblehead nonprofit SPUR, which has created a network of volunteers for various causes on the North Shore.
While Cook will continue to lead SPUR, she sees her new role at Gordon as "an invitation to grow individually in different ways, but excitingly in an opportunity to work with hundreds of students to say how do you want to be change makers and thought leaders and leverage your vast liberal arts education that you have here at Gordon and apply it to being entrepreneurial in spirit."
The Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership started in the spring of 2013. It's not part of Gordon's business department, but instead serves about 300 students a year from every major at the 1,500-student Christian liberal arts college on Grapevine Road.
Assistant Director Stephanie Antonucci Leathe said while the college encourages students to go deep into their majors, it also wants students to compliment their studies with entrepreneurial skills.
CEL's programs happen outside of regular classes. About 40% of students at the center are business majors.
"We focus on business, nonprofit and social enterprise," Leathe said, "so kind of a hybrid between the two."
CEL is best known for its $10,000 Social Venture Challenge, Gordon's annual nonprofit and business competition in which about 15 student teams compete for eight weeks in the winter and spring.
At its core is a Tuesday night class in which students refine their pitches for a business, nonprofit or social venture. Students are taught how to put a business plan together and create a marketing plan. They learn about finances and legal aspects of creating an organization.
"The intention is to say 'you guys are students and you have an idea for something you think is going to be innovative in the world, whether it has a social impact, or whether you are trying to make a user experience better'," Cook said.
Students attend workshops with judges and mentors, then compete in a semi-final round in March with teams vying for the final $10,000 prize in April.
This semester, one student is working on a venture to make online gaming safe from bullying, Cook said. Another, who comes from an immigrant family from Brazil, is designing a venture that would innovate the house cleaning industry by offering workers health care, English classes, child care and ways to lessen the physical toll of the job through massage or self-care classes. Her inspiration is her mother, who started her own cleaning service. She is about to become a U.S. citizen and wants a different career.
Freshman Brayden Hill, 18, of Houston, Texas, is also competing in the challenge.
"I joined the program because I have a knack for entrepreneurship. I had a business in high school and I have a different business now on campus," said Hill, who sells coffee from Costa Rica. "It has just helped me just form my ideas and bring them into something that is more plausible."
Sophomore Nikita Jaggi, 20, of central Massachusetts, who is studying business administration with a concentration in management and finance, called CEL a great resource.
"And, if I ever need help with resumes or ever need advice in what I should be doing in a company that I'm currently working in, I can come here and get help," Jaggi said.
Senior Lane Ditore, 21, of Dallas, Texas, is a communication arts major and an intern at CEL who helps run the center's programs and events.
"I think it's a great place that just inspires students to do things that they are passionate about," Ditore said. "I've really seen CEL cater to students who want to go the extra mile and see problems in the world that they want to have fixed."
More about Cook
Cook started SPUR, her own entrepreneurial social venture, five years ago.
The idea of the nonprofit is not just to serve food at local shelters, provide backpacks to students, or clean up beaches, but "empowering people to do their bit of good."
A Washington native, Cook has lived in Marblehead for the past decade. She has two children, ages 6 and 9, with her husband, Adam. She also has a master's degree in global studies and international affairs from Northeastern University and graduate certificate from Boston University in project management implementation and design.
"I think one of the things that was important in this role is that I believe that the center needs someone who has the experience in entrepreneurship, the ability to connect with students and just like the passion and desire to support and empower people to say: 'What do you see in this world that you want to do something about?'," she said.
Fifteen years ago, Cook worked in a medical clinic in the West African country of Sierra Leone during an alternative spring break trip in her senior year, an experience which proved transformative.
"I came back from that trip and was really broken by... I feel like just understanding almost the depravity of the world in a very different way," said Cook. In Sierra Leone, she found that 14-year-olds were often the sole guardians of their younger siblings because there were no adults left due to civil war.
She later traveled to Uganda for 3 1/2 months, where she worked on a farming project with 16 HIV-positive farmers in a small village. The experience led to her master's thesis on food insecurity and HIV/AIDS, and how the disease impacted food at the market.
She also worked for six months for the Clinton Foundation's Clinton Global Initiative in New York, and at the Clinton Health Access Initiative in Dorchester.
When it came time to start a family, Cook decided she didn't want to spend so much time overseas. But as a mom, she found few volunteer opportunities.
"And, so I decided, I couldn't find it, I would start it," Cook said about SPUR.
That same desire to help students in an entrepreneurial way, she said, is what makes CEL so intriguing.
"It says: 'What breaks your heart, and what are you going to do about it,'" she said about CEL's reason for being.
