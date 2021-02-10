SALEM — Everyone needs a valentine, seniors especially.
Salem seniors receiving meals from Root and the Council on Aging this week will get a little extra love from local volunteers to go with their food.
Both ventures are volunteer-driven and coming at a time when many in the community are looking for a light to get through the darkness.
"It has been a tough year for a lot of people, so it's even more important to do it this year," said Bryan Lamoreau, director of volunteer engagement at SPUR, which is partnering with Root on meals. "It's so important to let them know that they're loved by people in the community."
At SPUR, a local volunteerism organization headquartered in Marblehead, the Valentine's Day offerings are an extension of the SPUR Love program, where recipients can be nominated to receive flowers in normal years, according to Lamoreau. The flowers are paired with meals for seniors — which started during the pandemic to get food to those at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19.
"We've had to pivot a lot of our volunteer opportunities to make them safe, and one of the ways to do that is to make a lot of activities for people to do at home with their families," Lamoreau said. "(Root) actually partners with the Salem Council on Aging, and two days a week, they make food...at Root and then deliver it to seniors in the community. This week, with their meals, there will be some nice Valentine Day cards to go along with it."
Although the Valentine's Day cards from SPUR aren't directly tied to the Council on Aging, there is another effort that is — through the Salem Y — according to COA Director Teresa Arnold.
"The kids in their daycare center are making about 70 cards for us to put in the bags with our Valentine's drive-thru on Feb. 12," Arnold said. "Honestly, the intergenerational projects hearten everybody's outlook and soul, especially now during the pandemic."
SPUR has received about 400 cards, with about 100 going to seniors and another 300 going to hospice patients throughout the North Shore, according to Lamoreau.
It isn't the first time messages of love have joined Root meals during the pandemic. This also happened over the holidays with the Garnish for Good program, where seniors received letters written by volunteers, said Faith Emerson, development and communications director at Root, which is a Salem-based culinary training program for youth.
"That was really well received," Emerson said. "We had such positive feedback from the folks that received them that we felt we wanted to do it again."
The Bradstreet household — husband John, wife Priscilla and children Quincy and Alden — are one of several local families who have passed Valentine's Day cards on to SPUR, according to Priscilla Bradstreet.
"We're all isolated to some degree, but obviously we know the seniors are probably more isolated than most, and having the feeling of connectedness missing in the middle of a pandemic can change the trajectory of someone's life, or even their health to some degree," she said. "Any way that we can connect with others is helpful. But in terms of giving, when so much of what's happening is out of control, there are things we can do within our family to feel grounded and feel that life, to create normalcy for the kids and continue to teach them that the world is bigger than just us.
"We have a responsibility in our community, and we have a responsibility to others in the community and to our planet," Bradstreet continued. "Whether SPUR is organizing something for the environment or seniors or animals, we need to just keep giving back."
The Bradstreets, who live in Marblehead, aren't the only household getting involved, of course. There are several families teaming up to extend warm wishes this year, according to Kerry Murphy, an employee in Salem's health department.
"We've seen a lot of parents with their kids doing this, which is great for the kids," Murphy said. "It's tough for a lot of seniors who are still homebound and can't see loved ones. In addition to the nutritious food Root is providing, it's another way to add social connections."
