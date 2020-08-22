SALEM — Potential developers for the Superior Court and County Commissioner buildings on Federal Street are proposing everything from using an abandoned underground tunnel as a pedestrian walkway to building a 15-story glass high-rise.
But only one proposal will go forward, and a public process is coming together to sort through the field in September.
The Salem Redevelopment Authority has scheduled three meetings next month on the court properties project, according to SRA executive director Tom Daniel, who is also city planning director. The first meeting, set for Wednesday, Sept. 9, will allow for public comment on the proposals. Two dates of interviews with the project teams have also been scheduled for Sept. 15 and 17.
The project targets three properties. Two are on Federal Street: the Superior Court building built in 1862 and the now-attached County Commissioner building that was built in 1841. Both have been vacant since 2012, when the new J. Michael Ruane Judicial Center opened down the street. Because preserving both buildings is expected to cost a considerable amount, the city added the "crescent lot" outside the MBTA garage across the street. The city-owned parcel is currently used for parking.
"At the project conception from the Redevelopment Authority, the question was how do we set these properties up for success, so that led to the request to include the crescent lot," Daniel said. "The response to the proposal was very clear — if the crescent lot weren't included, they wouldn't be able to submit a proposal."
Each of the three proposals include some form of multi-story housing with added retail on the crescent lot, along with a list of other uses at the court properties. They also pitch several upgrades around the properties, including pedestrian safety improvements for the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets. One proposal uses a long-abandoned railroad tunnel to allow people to walk under Bridge Street to get from the crescent lot to the two historic properties.
Details on the meetings and the projects are on the city website at bit.ly/32h5UTF.
JHR Development
The JHR team is led by J. Hilary Rockett Jr., a name connected to the Salem Waterfront Hotel. The proposal includes a multi-story building on the crescent lot that will build 129 units across five residential levels. A two-level "garage podium" would operate below the residential floors. Each floor has 27 units, including a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units.
JHR also boasts the inclusion of a kayak launch along the North River, which runs to the north of the crescent lot. The company is proposing "flex office" space in the Superior Court building, with Salem State University taking up an addition to the building erected in 1891. The County Commissioner building would be used as a multi-family residential building, with 16 units between the building's two floors.
North River Partnership for Community Reinvestment
North River Partnership includes Diamond Sinacori and Urban Spaces. The companies also developed the BRIX project at the intersection of Federal and Washington streets, the former district court property.
The Superior Court building would become "the Salem Discovery Center, a multi-faceted, family-oriented entertainment and educational experience." It would include a gallery for attractions such as railroad memorabilia and "a Parker Brothers experience" cementing Salem's connection to the well-known board game and toy company. The project also includes an agreement to move the South Essex Registry of Deeds to the County Commissioner building, ending a yearslong dispute between Registrar John O'Brien and Secretary of State William Galvin over the office's location.
Perhaps more interesting is what the partnership wants to do with the crescent lot. Two proposals have come forward: a 15-story glass and steel high-rise with eight housing units per floor, and a three-building low-rise proposal with one five-story building and two six-story buildings. Each offers 120 units of housing.
WinnDevelopment and Park Towers
WinnDevelopment and Park Towers boast a background in reusing historic properties and launching commercial real estate respectively. They'll use Windover Construction, headquartered in Beverly, as a general contractor.
Winn proposes 129 units of mixed-income housing and 25,000 square feet of commercial space across all three pieces of property. That includes an eight-story building with six floors of residential, one of commercial and a final reserved for parking at the ground level.
Nineteen of the proposed housing units targets the courthouses, paired with 15,000 square feet of commercial space. The proposal describes a "Museum of Justice's Center for Civic Engagement at Salem" to take up three courtrooms and the judges' chambers, while the included Law Library will be a bar and café. The Museum of Justice is the spotlight of this part of the proposal, however, proposing "mock court proceedings, exhibits and round table discussions with experts from the fields of law, medicine, history, science, literature and learning."
