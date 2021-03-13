SALEM — The escalating labor dispute between Salem State University and its faculty and librarian union has ratcheted up another notch with the administration now accusing the union of pressuring students for their support.
In an email to faculty union leaders late Thursday afternoon, university President John Keenan said "several students have complained to Student Life that they have felt pressured by faculty to sign the petition against furloughs."
"Most disturbing is that these students expressed distress because they disagree with the petition yet feel coerced to sign it, principally because of the obvious imbalanced power dynamic of the student-professor relationship," Keenan wrote. "They're especially concerned about how their actions (or inactions) on this matter might influence how they're graded in their classes by the very same faculty members who are using valuable class time to advance the union's cause."
More than 300 university faculty and librarians in Salem State's chapter of the Massachusetts State College Association (MSCA) have been told by administrators they will be on furlough next week, March 14 to 20, and the week after commencement, May 23 to 29.
The furlough comes amid an ongoing labor dispute between university leaders and the MSCA, as the university tries to hold onto surplus funds to cover projected budget deficits as a result of the pandemic, and other unions have already taken two weeks of unpaid time off to achieve $1.8 million in savings. Faculty and librarians, whose furlough would represent another $1.5 million in savings, argue that their unpaid time off would come at times when students still need time with their professors to complete projects or fulfill graduation requirements.
Students played an active role in the dispute this week, circulating a petition that had more than 700 signatures Thursday afternoon and holding a quickly organized march the same day. By Friday, the petition had added another 100 signatures. An "open letter" to Keenan also had 61 signatures, mostly from faculty members.
University spokesperson Nicole Giambusso, on Friday, declined to respond to specific questions about Keenan's email, instead releasing a brief statement.
“We are aware that students have raised concerns both verbally and via email with staff members in student-facing offices across campus," Giambusso wrote. "The university is not able to disclose details under laws governing student privacy, and in the interest of protecting the anonymity of students who shared concerns with trusted advisers and mentors in confidence. President Keenan’s message to faculty regarding student complaints was intended to ensure that all members of our community put students’ needs first.”
Keenan, in his email, said the situation "must stop immediately, is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
"I fully respect your right and your members’ right to disagree with my decision on furloughs as well as to engage in concerted, protected activities," he wrote. "However, when students report feeling bullied by those people who they believed were there to support them, and undertake conduct disruptive to the university’s operations, it crosses the line."
That email was addressed to Tiffany Chenault and Joanna Gonsalvez, respectively the president and vice president of Salem State's MSCA chapter.
Chenault admitted that furlough does come up in conversation with students, but she countered that it actually must given the circumstances.
"Our stance is that, besides it being kind of insulting, we don't coerce students. We don't bully students," she said. "Students, just like faculty, have a variety of opinions. Students have come to us and have a right to know, 'Why won't my professor respond to my email over spring break?' We're here to tell you."
Chenault further said Keenan's statement strikes at the core of what public higher education is supposed to represent — building up strong, independent thinkers.
"The purpose of what we do is (to) teach students to think critically and make their own opinions. Students, on their own, have come up with their own conclusions and their own activism," she said. "I appreciate the fact that (Keenan) thinks we're so powerful that we have such a big influence, to coerce students to do that. We don't, and I can give you a list of students who came to us."
To that end, Chenault said, Keenan is the one in the wrong.
"If anything, I feel like his language to us is harassing, threatening and jumping the gun," she said. "It goes with his line of thinking badly of us."
