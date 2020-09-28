SALEM — Several Salem State University students face disciplinary action after attending an off-campus party Friday night held in violation of city public health guidelines.
There were more than 50 people at a party at an apartment at 10 Becket St. in Salem, according to police reports. It was not immediately known how many were Salem State students.
One person arrested after the party was identified as Curtis High, 21, of 10 Becket St. High, who is not an SSU student, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, city officials said.
Additionally, they said, any students who are identified as having been at the party will be cited for violating Salem's COVID-19 emergency health orders, and face additional disciplinary consequences from the college.
In a second arrest Friday night, Andrew Anthony Escobar, 21, was charged with vandalizing property; malicious destruction of property; and burning personal property. Escobar, who is believed to be a Salem State student, gave a home address of 139 Boylston St., Shrewsbury. He is not believed to have been at the party and was involved in an unrelated incident, according to officials.
Escobar's charges are in connection with $1,200 in damages done to playground equipment in the nearby Pickman Park, according to a joint letter from Mayor Kim Driscoll and Salem State President John Keenan.
This incident was brought to the attention of Salem State campus police by two other students. Campus police then notified Salem police.
Police said the investigation and identification of other people present, as well as their involvement, is ongoing.
The owner of the 10 Becket St. building where the party was held will be cited for keeping a disorderly house, city officials said in a statement Saturday. That action is expected to be filed this week by the Salem police's Community Impact Unit.
According to deed records, the property is owned by Emil Kraner, of Swampscott, who purchased it in 2013.
"All individuals who attended this gathering, whether identified or not, are strongly encouraged to get a free COVID-19 test, either through SSU if they are a university student or through the city's free 'Stop the Spread' testing at Salem High School," Driscoll and Keenan said.
As of Sept. 25, 819 Salem residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 160 cases are currently active. Forty Salem residents have died from the virus.
Salem State University opened for the fall semester earlier this month, with a mix of online and in-person classes. The school's residence halls are at a little more than half capacity, with one student per room.
The school sent a letter home to students at the beginning of the semester about following safety guidelines on and off campus and warning them about the consequences of not doing so.
||||