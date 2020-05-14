St. John's School in Peabody gets new leader

PEABODY — Valerie Shippen has been selected as the new principal of St. John The Baptist School on Chestnut Street, a role she assumed on Tuesday.
Shippen previously served as a teacher and assistant vice principal of the approximately 360-student pre-kindergarten through eighth grade parochial school of St. John the Baptist Parish in downtown Peabody.
Her selection comes nearly two months after the death of the school's principal for the past 17 years, Maureen Kelleher of Beverly, at age 68 on March 19, about the time schools had shut down during the pandemic.
Shippen, who has served as a teacher at St. John's since 2009 and as assistant vice principal since 2018, is the daughter of the school's legendary kindergarten teacher, Carol Isles, who spent more than 40 years as a faculty member.
"Valerie is an extraordinary example of a leader who brings to this critically important role a number of outstanding qualities, including her love for children and youth, her passion and skill for teaching, her deeply rooted Catholic faith and commitment to the Church, and her inspiring vision and determination to move our school forward into the future,” said the Rev. John MacInnis said.
“I am very grateful for her leadership. Those of us who know Valerie understand how very blessed we are to have in her an individual who is ready, equipped and eager to carry on our mission during one of the most difficult moments in history."
Shippen holds degrees in business administration from Salem State University, a Master's in Education from Boston College and a certificate in Catholic School Leadership from Merrimack College. She is also the founder of the nonprofit Beyond Sunday Missions, which serves those who are impoverished in Western Maine.
At Sacred Heart Parish in Manchester-by-the-Sea, she has been director of religious education, faith formation and youth ministry for more than 10 years. She recently took part in a new training program for principals called Aspiring Leaders, and comes highly recommend by the Catholic Schools Office.
“It was evident in our interview process that she possesses the skills we highly desire – strong academic and business acumen, classroom experience and an undeniable passion for the school and our critically important delivery of a Catholic-based education," said Sergio Costa, president of St. John the Baptist School's board of directors and alumnus.
"Valerie assumes this role at a very critical time in our 126-year history and will have the full support of the board to ensure we navigate these challenging times and demonstrate the resolve that has anchored our longstanding history in the city of Peabody.”