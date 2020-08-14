SALEM — A staff member and multiple children involved in a day care program at the Salem YMCA have contracted COVID-19, Y leadership confirmed. But as of Thursday afternoon, not much more information was available.
In a media statement issued Thursday, The Salem Y said its "commitment to the safety and well-being of our staff and child care families remains our number priority. Also paramount is our commitment to keeping our families and the community informed in terms of any developments related to COVID-19.
"That said," the statement continued, "we were informed that a staff member in our child care program had tested positive for COVID-19."
As a result, the Salem Y immediately reached out to the city's Board of Health and state's Department of Public Health. It also reached out to anyone who may have come in close contact with the COVID-positive staffer, including the families of nine children, and asked them to get tested. It also closed the program for a day to do extra cleaning of all child care spaces.
"All those who were in close contact with the staff member have been instructed to quarantine for 14 days," the statement read.
The organization has since learned, however, that some children in the day care program have tested positive for the virus.
"The privacy of the families in our program is important to us," said Charity Lezama, executive director of the Salem Y. "With that in mind, we can confirm that there were positive cases among the nine children with close contact, however we can't share any specifics."
Throughout the pandemic, the Salem Y has followed "strict sanitization and social distancing protocols outlined by EEC (the state's Department of Early Education and Care) regulations and state guidance." These include keeping children and staff within designated groups, ensuring all children are "vigilant in handwashing" and all children ages 2 or older, and all staff, wear masks. All are also checked for COVID-19 symptoms before attending the program.
"The safety of the children and staff in our Y program is and always has been our top priority," Lezama said. "We have kept strict social distancing, cleaning, and sanitization protocols in place, which include keeping all children and staff within designated groups and thoroughly, and routinely, cleaning each space after each group uses it.
"We are working closely with the Salem Board of Health to support contact tracking and tracing while supporting our staff and the families we serve," she said.
