SALEM - About 50 people gathered on Salem Common on Sunday to protest the killing of George Floyd and the treatment of black people by police officers.
The protesters held signs that read "We Demand Justice," "We Deserve to Live" and "Black Live Matters." Several people driving by honked their horns and waved in support.
"It's important to understand that things have to change in order for us to grow as a community," said Salem resident Raz Saunders, one of the protesters. "The only way to change is for everyone to be united."
Protests and unrest continued across the country over the weekend over the killing of Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
The protest in Salem lasted about two hours, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and was peaceful. Salem Police Chief Mary Butler said there were "no issues."
Saunders, who is black, said blacks are tired of being afraid of going outdoors and being pulled over by police. He said he and a friend were once stopped by police, with their guns drawn, in upstate New York because they said they fit the description of a bank robber.
"I plan on having kids in the future and I don't want them going through this," he said.
David Hobbs Jr. came to the protest from Revere with his wife and son and other family members. Their 3-year-old son wore a T-shirt that said, "Please Don't Kill My Dad!"
"I want to be able to walk around at night and not be seen as a threat," said Hobbs, who is black.
Allison Roberts of Salem said she wanted to show her support for black people who are feeling threatened by police.
"It's important that all communities, including white communities, show up for racial justice so the burden doesn't fall only on people of color," she said. "What happens to any American happens to every American."
Keen Gacheru, 25, of Salem joined the protesters while wearing a Trump 2020 shirt.
"This is so much deeper than Donald Trump," said Gacheru, who is black. "This is 400 years of people who think they have been oppressed, not a guy who's been in office for four years."
